L.A. County Sheriff’s Department seeking public’s help to locate at-risk missing person

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an at-risk missing person.

Daniel Richard Jensen is 33 years old and was last seen Saturday morning around 10:20 a.m. on the 3600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in Rosemead.

Daniel is 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 167 pounds and is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black bomber jacket, blue/black sweater, tan pants and black shoes.

Jensen has a mental disorder and an intellectual disability, authorities said. There is concern for his well-being. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

