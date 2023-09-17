Shooting leaves L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized

A shooting left a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy hospitalized on Saturday night.

Authorities received reports of the shooting around 6 p.m. in front of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station on the 750 block of East Avenue Q.

Authorities confirmed the deputy was shot inside his patrol car and was “found in medical distress” outside the station. He was transported in critical condition to the Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster.

The deputy was on duty when the shooting took place.

It’s unclear what kind of injuries the deputy has sustained. No suspect information was available and no arrests have been made so far.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after being found in “medical distress” in Palmdale on Sept. 16, 2023. (Citizen)

Citizen video showed crews transporting the deputy into an ambulance and rushing to the hospital as a long trail of patrol cars followed behind.

The deputy’s identity has not been released. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear as authorities investigate. No further details have been released.

This developing story will be updated.

