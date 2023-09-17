L.A. County sheriff’s deputy killed in ambush shooting

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has died after an ambush shooting on Saturday night.

Authorities received reports of the shooting around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q.

The deputy killed was identified as Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30. He joined LASD’s Palmdale station in 2018 and served as a field training officer for nearly two years.

He had just gotten engaged four days prior to his death, said L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna. He comes from a family filled with generations of LASD deputies, including his father and grandfather.

Clinkunbroomer was found shot and unconscious inside his patrol vehicle by a citizen.

The shooting was an ambush involving a suspect vehicle driving past Clinkunbroomer in the opposite direction when they fired at him. He was on duty when the shooting took place.

A procession was held for a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in an ambush shooting in Palmdale on Sept. 16, 2023. (LASD)

L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna providing an update on the fatal shooting of a Palmdale deputy on Sept. 16, 2023. (KTLA)

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy’s family was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot in Palmdale on Sept. 16, 2023. (RMG)

Clinkunbroomer was transported in critical condition to the Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster where he later died from his injuries. He leaves behind his fiancée, parents and grandparents.

Earlier in the day, Citizen video showed crews transporting the deputy into an ambulance and rushing to the hospital as a long trail of patrol cars followed behind.

No suspect information was available, but Luna said they believe the shooting may have been a targeted act.

They are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate the suspect who is deemed a public safety threat. Authorities also believe the shooting may have been caught on surveillance video which they are investigating.

“He embodied the values of bravery, selflessness and an absolute commitment to justice,” Luna said during a Saturday night press conference. “Our deputy was a devoted family member and a cherished member of our community who was cowardly shot while working tirelessly to serve our community. Our hearts absolutely go out to his family.”

Clinkunbroomer’s family was airlifted to the hospital from their Santa Clarita Valley home to be with him earlier in the day. A procession was held for the fallen deputy late Saturday night.

“We need your help in finding whoever murdered our deputy,” Luna pleaded with the public. “Somebody knows something. Somebody saw something. We need to get them off the streets before they hurt anyone else in the community or another deputy, sheriff or police officer.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michael Moore posted a reaction on X, saying: “Tonight we pray…Blessed are the Peacemakers.”

The City of Palmdale said:

“Our City mourns the tragic loss of the LASD Palmdale Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues.”

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said:

“The shooting of a @LASDHQ deputy in his patrol car in Palmdale today is senseless and horrific. Tonight I’m praying for him, his friends, fellow deputies at @PalmdaleSheriff and especially his loved ones.”

We stand united with the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and urge anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

The La Verne Police Department said:

“On behalf of acting Chief Gonzalez, we send our deepest condolences to the @lasdhq and @lasd_palmdale. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fiancé. Rest in Peace Deputy Clinkunbroomer.”

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in part:

“Words cannot describe my immense sorrow for the tragic loss of a brave deputy’s life tonight. My heart breaks for his family, his fellow officers, and the community at large. Whoever is responsible must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and brought to swift justice.”

No further details were released. Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The full LASD press conference can be seen in the video player at the top of the story.

