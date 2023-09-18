L.A. County Sheriff seeks those responsible for shooting death of deputy in Palmdale

The shooting death of a Los Angeles County sheriff deputy has prompted county officials to issue a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.

Meanwhile, investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect and locating a "vehicle of interest."

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, an eight-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was killed in an ambush shooting outside of the Palmdale sheriff's station on Saturday, authorities reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking those responsible for the shooting death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Palmdale.

"Our deputy never even had a chance,” said Sheriff Robert Luna during a press conference that day.

A vigil for Clinkunbroomer was held Sunday evening outside the Palmdale sheriff's station, located about 30 miles west of San Bernardino County, which borders the county of Los Angeles.

Reward

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger ($100,000), the City of Palmdale ($100,00) and the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs ($50,000) have each authorized awards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deputy’s death, sheriff’s officials said.

Barger called Saturday’s killing of deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer an "unprovoked attack on an honorable public servant."

"Whoever committed this cowardly act will be caught. The person or persons responsible will be held accountable," she said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a dark colored 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla, 4-door sedan, which has been identified as a vehicle of interest in the shooting death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Palmdale.

Vehicle of interest

Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday circulated a video showing Clinkunbroomer’s patrol car at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are seeking a "vehicle of interest," described as a gray 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla.

Detectives are asking the public for help in locating the vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

To provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

Additionally by using a smartphone and downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The shooting

Sheriff Luna stated that before the shooting, Clinkunbroomer had just left the station in his patrol vehicle.

He was in full uniform and was sitting at a red light at the intersection of Sierra Highway and E. Avenue Q before 6 p.m., when “a good samaritan” found the deputy slumped over the wheel, Luna said.

The unidentified good samaritan alerted authorities at the Palmdale station about the injured deputy, who was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound, the sheriff said.

"Despite the medical staff's best efforts to save our deputy's life, regrettably he succumbed to his injuries," Luna said. “At this time, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators are investigating the murder of our deputy.”

A vigil for Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was held Sunday evening outside the Palmdale sheriff's station. The deputy was killed in an ambush shooting outside of the sheriff's station on Saturday, authorities said.

Sheriff Luna stopped reading his notes and asked for the public’s help in locating the suspect. He added “We need to get this guy off the street. Guy or guys.”

"I’m going to continuously refer to them as cowards because that’s what they are—cowards," Luna said. "To attack a deputy sheriff in uniform in a black and white, who’s just sitting there at a red light, about to go out and serve our community. That is absolutely 100% unacceptable."

Clinkunbroomer had just become engaged to his girlfriend four days ago, according to Luna, who indicated that the deputy left behind his fiancée, parents, and grandparents.

"He didn't deserve this," an emotional Luna said. "This is so unfair. We're hurting because we lost somebody. It hurts bad. It sucks, just to put it bluntly. Our hearts absolutely go out to his family."

Condolences

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials and the county district attorney’s office offered their condolences to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Clinkunbroomer’s family.

Republican state Sen. Scott Wilk, who represents the Antelope Valley, Victor Valley, and most of the Santa Clarita Valley, called the murder of Clinkunbroomer "senseless" and "maddening and heartbreaking."

On Sunday night, 34th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey, who serves San Bernardino, Kern and Los Angeles counties, said it was very emotional for him to speak at the candlelight vigil for the fallen Clinkunbroomer.

“The outpouring of love and support for his family and fellow officers was outstanding,” Lackey said. “Thousands of people from all over the Antelope Valley and beyond came to pay tribute to Deputy Clinkunbroomer's memory.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the killing "horrific, unconscionable, and shocking." He ordered flags at the state capitol flown at half-staff in honor of Clinkunbroomer.

