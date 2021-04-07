L.A. County Sheriff: Tiger Woods traveling at an estimated speed of 84-87 mph at time of crash

During a press conference on Wednesday, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the primary cause of the February car crash involving Tiger Woods was excessive speed and his inability to negotiate the road. Villanueva said Woods was traveling at an estimated speed of 84-87 mph at the time of the crash.

Video Transcript

ALEX VILLANUEVA: I made a promise seven weeks ago to deliver information regarding this traffic collision involving Tiger Woods, and we're here to follow through on that promise and to share with you what we have learned regarding the collision that occurred on February 23 in Rolling Hills Estates. And as I said the day of the crash, we're thankful that he survived this tragic collision.

And I'd like to point out that Tiger Woods and his representatives have been very cooperative throughout this investigative process, and they've also provided us with the permission to share these findings with you. And for the record, under Section 20012 of the California Vehicle Code, the details of this report would remain confidential, except for the involved parties. And this is true of the thousands of reports like this type we prepare every year throughout LA County. And no one is asking for any of those reports, and so this is treated no differently.

The primary causal factor for this traffic collision was driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway. Estimated speeds at the first area of impact were 84 to 87 miles per hour, and the final estimated speed when the vehicle struck the tree was 75 miles per hour. There were no citations issued and there are no signs of impairment.