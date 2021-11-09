L.A. County sheriff's assistant charged with trying to smuggle drugs into jail

A Los Angeles County sheriff's custody assistant was charged Tuesday with trying to bring drugs into Men's Central Jail. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles County sheriff's custody assistant has been charged with trying to bring drugs into Men's Central Jail, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Investigators found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine inside the car of Jose Flores, officials with the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. The bust happened in November 2018 inside the jail's parking structure near downtown L.A.

“The public’s trust is eroded when law enforcement employees attempt to circumvent the law,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement.

Custody assistants help patrol the county's jails and supervise inmates, though they are not sworn members of the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Flores, 42, was charged with one felony count each of transporting a controlled substance and attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail.

It was not immediately clear what delayed charges against Flores for nearly three years.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in March.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.