L.A. County sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man near Carson gas station

A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Monday morning near a gas station in Carson, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m. in the 17400 block of South Central Avenue, near a Chevron gas station, according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

Read more: Two men killed in South Los Angeles shooting, deputies say

The Sheriff's Department did not release further details, including what call deputies were responding to, what led up to the shooting, and how many deputies fired their weapons.

After deputy shootings, the department said, the Internal Affairs Bureau as well as division investigators will conduct separate investigations. The Office of the Inspector General will be notified, and the shooting will be reviewed by the Sheriff's Department's Executive Force Review Committee.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.