L.A. County sheriff's deputies shoot man who they say brandished gun during search warrant

A man was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in unincorporated South Whittier early Wednesday, authorities confirmed.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 12400 block of Shoemaker Avenue, where deputies were serving a "high risk" search warrant related to an investigation into an alleged assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies announced themselves and ordered people at the location to open the door, according to the department. After no one responded, deputies made a forced entry.

Authorities said the suspect brandished a firearm as deputies prepared to enter, prompting them to open fire.

The suspect was hit by at least one bullet, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition, authorities said. Deputies later recovered a handgun at the scene, authorities said.

Deputies were not injured.

Sheriff's Department homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Further information was not available Wednesday.

