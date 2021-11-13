L.A. County sheriff's deputies shoot man after chase ends in Santa Clarita area

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies shot a man after a chase that ended outside Santa Clarita on Friday night, authorities said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment, said Deputy Shawn Du Busky, a department spokesman. His condition was not available.

The incident began as a pursuit of a suspected reckless DUI driver, Du Busky said. It ended in the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road.

Many details, including where the chase began, what time, the suspect's identity, where he was shot and the severity of his injuries, were not available Friday night.

No deputies were injured, according to the department.

