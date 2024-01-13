L.A. County sheriff's deputy walks in on robbery in progress at Carson convenience store

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy stopped by a convenience store in Carson early Saturday morning to grab a drink only to discover it was being robbed, authorities said.

He quickly drew his gun, called for backup and four suspects were taken into custody, according to sheriff's Sgt. Angel Zuniga.

"As soon as he opened the door, he immediately noticed there was people on the other side in the cashier area that were ransacking that area," Zuniga said.

The name of the deputy involved was withheld because the investigation is ongoing.

The incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the 7-Eleven at Avalon Boulevard and Victoria Street in Carson, Zuniga said. Video obtained by KTLA-TV shows suspects jumping over the counter at the store. It's unclear if the suspects were armed.

"This is pretty unique. Sometimes you walk in to crimes in progress, but an actual robbery in progress at a convenience store is not very common," Zuniga said.

He said he could not comment on whether the attempted robbery is connected to other recent 7-Eleven robberies in the area.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.