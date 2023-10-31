L.A. deputies investigating multi-victim shooting

Three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday in Arcadia, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to calls of the shooting, located on North Lenore Avenue at around 5:25 p.m., fire officials said.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the multi-victim shooting, but deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department located two of the gunshot victims in Arcadia while a third victim who drove themselves to the 4300 block of Peck Road was located in El Monte.

Arcadia multi-victim shooting

Aerial footage of Sky5 showed the scene in Arcadia cordoned off by tape while authorities investigated the shooting and questioned any possible witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Wildfire explodes in Riverside County, prompting evacuation orders

The sheriff’s department did not provide any details about the age or gender of the victims nor was any information given on their conditions.

It is also unknown whether authorities were searching for an outstanding suspect or suspects.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.