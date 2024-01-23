L.I. doc George Blatti sentenced to 5-15 years in prison for prescribing deadly opioid doses

A Long Island doctor whose opioid prescriptions led to five deadly overdoses was sentenced Monday to five to 15 years behind bars.

George Blatti, 78, pleaded guilty in the case back in October.

“This doctor prescribed massive quantities of dangerous drugs to victims exhibiting clear signs of addiction and other health emergencies,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement.

Long Island cops first started investigating Blatti in 2018, when they discovered that several people who overdosed on opioids had prescriptions from the same doctor.

Investigators learned that Blatti operated a “doctor’s office” out of an abandoned RadioShack in a strip mall in Franklin Square. There, he prescribed thousands of pills of oxycodone, morphine, clonazepam (Klonopin), alprazolam (Xanax) and oxycontin to anyone who asked, according to prosecutors.

Once Blatti lost access to the RadioShack, he started prescribing pills from his car or meeting patients at a nearby Dunkin’ Donuts, investigators said. Blatti would prescribe pills with no medical exam and in some cases wrote prescriptions for people he never met, according to police.

Blatti was allowed to write paper prescriptions because he received an exception from the New York State Health Commissioner to dodge the state’s secure electronic system.

“We entrust doctors with our care every day, assuming that their medical expertise and ethical oath to do no harm will ensure our health and safety,” Donnelly said. “George Blatti did not live up to his oath. He failed his patients and caused inconceivable suffering to their families.”

Geraldine Sabatasso, 50; Michael Kinzer, 44; Robert Mielinis, 55; Sean Quigley, 31, and Diane Woodring, 53, were Blatti’s victims. They died between March 2016 and September 2018.

Blatti was first arrested in 2019 and was charged with five counts of second-degree murder in March 2021. The charges were later reduced to second-degree manslaughter, and Blatti pleaded guilty.