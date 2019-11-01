L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros (NSE:LGBBROSLTD) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Limited (NSE:LGBBROSLTD) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros had ₹2.18b of debt, an increase on ₹1.08b, over one year. However, it does have ₹86.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹2.09b.

A Look At L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros had liabilities of ₹4.10b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹1.30b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹86.2m and ₹2.33b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹2.99b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros has a market capitalization of ₹8.90b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.1. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 10.6 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. But the other side of the story is that L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros saw its EBIT decline by 7.2% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine L.G. Balakrishnan & Bros's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.