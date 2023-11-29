L.A. hospital seeks help identifying 2 ICU patients

A local hospital is asking for help to identify two patients who were found unconscious in Santa Monica.

The patients are described as a young man in his 20s and an elderly woman in her 70-80s, according to Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

The patients have been admitted into the hospital’s ICU and staff are hoping to locate their family members.

The first patient, a woman believed to be 70 to 80 years old, was found in an alleyway on Wednesday in Santa Monica. She was transported to Providence Saint John’s where she remains unconscious.

She is described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 129 pounds.

A hospital is asking for help to identify two patients found unconscious in Santa Monica in November 2023. (Providence Saint John’s Health Center) From left: A man in his mid 20s, a woman in her 70-80s.

The second patient, a man in his mid-20s, was found under an overpass on Nov. 17. He was brought to the hospital where he also remains unconscious.

Neither patient has any belongings to help staff identify them.

Anyone who may recognize these patients is asked to call the ICU unit at 310-829-8745 or the hospital’s main number at 310-829-5511 and ask for the House Supervisor’s office.

“Your help very often leads to alerting family or acquaintances who can identify these patients and help make the necessary medical decisions,” a hospital spokesperson said.

