L ive animal prizes banned on a council's land

Live animals will be banned from being given as prizes on a council's land.

C ouncillors at Huntingdonshire District Council voted unanimously to back the ban.

The authority is the latest council to back a motion preventing pets being given as prizes via fairgrounds, social media and other channels.

I t is illegal to give animals as prizes in Scotland but it is up to local councils in the rest of the UK.

T he ban will include goldfish, which are traditionally given as prizes in plastic bags at fairgrounds.

Councillors raised concerns over animal welfare and councillor Simon Bywater said the giving of such prizes was an "outdated practice".

H e said animal ownership was a "big responsibility and is often costly".

P eople should "carefully consider" if they have the "necessary facilities, time, financial means and level of interest" to look after the animals, Mr Bywater said.

