L.J. Cryer scores 21 to lift No. 6 Houston over Stetson 79-48

Houston's L.J. Cryer (4) shoots as Stetson's Giancarlo Valdez (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 21 points, Damian Dunn added 15 points and No. 6 Houston defeated Stetson 79-48 on Monday night.

Cryer, a transfer from Baylor, had 14 points in the first half on 6 of 9 shooting. He finished 9 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers. Cryer had struggled in his first two games with the Cougars shooting 7 of 26 and 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Mylik Wilson scored 11 points, and Terrance Arceneaux had 10 points for Houston, which leaned on its defense forcing 23 turnovers and turning it into 39 points. The Cougars (3-0) had 17 steals. Houston shot 53% and were 9 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Alec Oglesby and Jalen Blackmon each scored 11 points to lead Stetson (1-2). The Hatters shot 44% and were 9 of 18 on 3-pointers.

After the Hatters had closed within 21-14 with six minutes left in the first half. Houston ended the half on a 17-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Cryer, to take a 38-16 lead into halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Stetson: The Hatters started 5 of 8 from the field, which included four 3-pointers, but they missed 10 straight field goals as Houston pulled away.

Houston: The Cougars’ size and speed as well as swarming defense has been an issue for teams so far this season. Houston outrebounded the Hatters 33-21 and owned a 30-16 advantage in points in the paint.

MOMENT OF SILENCE

Houston held a moment a silence prior to the game in memory of former football players D.J. Hayden, Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu who died in car crash on Saturday morning.

UP NEXT

Stetson: Faces Milwaukee Nov. 20 as part of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona, Florida.

Houston: Faces Towson on Thursday in the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

