L.L. Bean's Huge End-of-Summer Sale Is Taking Up to 70% Off
Gear up for colder weather with jackets, fleece sweaters, boots, and more.
With Labor Day on the horizon and back-to-school season is in full swing, chances are you're looking for some new pieces to fill your closet. The good news is that L.L. Bean is having a massive end-of-summer sale on select items for up to 70 percent off. From warm jackets to hiking and snow boots, here are some of the best deals happening right now.
