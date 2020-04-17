L&L Candle Company Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Manufacturers in Texas Court Seeking Monetary Damages and an Injunction

BREA, Calif., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 16, 2020, L&L Candle Company, LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas seeking monetary damages for lost sales and profits and an injunction against the following companies:

The Gerson Company Gerson International (H.K.) Ltd. Sterno Home Inc. Ningbo Huamao International Trading Co. Ningbo Yinzhou Langsheng Artware Co., Ltd. Lifetime Brands, Inc. Scott Brothers Entertainment, Inc. Nantong Ya Tai Candle Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd. NapaStyle, Inc. Veraflame International, Inc. MerchSource, LLC Ningbo Mascube Import Export Company of Ningbo City Decorware International Inc. Shenzhen Goldenwell Smart Technology Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Ksperway Technology Co., Ltd. Ningbo Shanhuang Electric Appliance Co. Yiwu Shengda Art Co., Ltd. Shenzhen Tongfang Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. TFL Candles of Shenzhen City Guangdong Tongfang Lighting Co., Ltd. Tongfang Optoelectric Company of Kwun Tong Virtual Candles Limited of Maidstone

The electronic candles specifically named in the complaint include the following brands :

Everlasting Glow Hudson 43 Oasis Mirage Mirage Gold Mikasa Scott Living Napa Style Veraflame Sharper Image DW Home Ksperway Luminicious Vinkor Antizer Yiwer Oshine Junpei Aku Tonpa

L&L Candle Company, LLC (L&L), the maker of LightLi®, Luminara®, and Matchless® Moving Flame LED Candles respects intellectual property rights and the rights of inventors to protect their innovations. In the same manner, L&L expects others to respect its intellectual property rights. L&L has a patent portfolio of hundreds of patents and patent applications worldwide to protect the company and its innovations.

L&L has retained the highly regarded U.S. law firm of Perkins Coie LLP, and in particular partners Thomas Millikan, Joseph Reid, and James Coughlan. Founded in 1912, Perkins Coie LLP has more than 1,000 lawyers in 19 offices across the United States and Asia. The firm provides a full array of corporate, commercial litigation and intellectual property legal services to a broad range of clients. With over 220 patent litigators and patent attorneys, Perkins Coie represents companies of all sizes in patent cases before district courts and the USITC across diverse industry sectors. Perkins Coie's attorneys have first chair trial and other patent litigation experiences in over 50 jurisdictions throughout the U.S.

L&L is working hard to ensure that it is strategically positioned to help its partners and customers through this process. For questions, please contact legal@llcandle.com.

