L.A. lawyer among Americans jailed in Venezuela as U.S. tries to improve relations

JOSHUA GOODMAN
·7 min read
In this photo provided by the Kenemore family, Jerrel Kenemore stands at a Colombian checkpoint in the middle of the Simon Bolivar international bridge connecting San Antonio del Tachira, Venezuela with Villa del Rosario, Colombia, the second week of March 2022. Kenemore, from the Dallas area, is one of at least three American citizens who were quietly arrested in 2022 allegedly trying to enter Venezuela illegally and are being held at a maximum security prison facing long sentences, The Associated Press has learned. (Kenemore family via AP)
Jerrel Kenemore stands at a Colombian checkpoint in the middle of the bridge connecting Colombia with Venezuela in March. (Kenemore Family)

Three Americans, including a lawyer from Los Angeles, were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year after allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation.

Two of the men — L.A. attorney Eyvin Hernandez, 44, and a computer programmer from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's socialist government freed two other Americans.

Venezuelan security forces arrested Hernandez, who earned a law degree from UCLA, and computer programmer Jerrel Kenemore, 52, in separate incidents in the western state of Tachira, according to a person familiar with investigations into the arrests. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity for lack of authorization to discuss the cases publicly.

Kenemore is from the Dallas area but had lived in Colombia since 2019.

A third American was arrested in January, also on suspicion of entering Venezuela illegally along its lengthy border with Colombia. The AP is withholding his name at the request of his family, which fears retaliation.

At least eight more Americans — including five oil executives and three veterans — remain imprisoned in Venezuela, and U.S. officials insist that they are being used as political bargaining chips.

The latest arrests come amid efforts by the Biden administration to unwind the Trump-era policy of punishing Maduro for what Trump administration officials regarded as trampling on Venezuela’s democracy. Biden officials are trying to lure Maduro back into negotiations with the U.S.-backed opposition to pave the way for free and fair elections.

As part of that still-early outreach, the U.S. has dangled the possibility of easing sanctions on the oil-producing nation — a move that, over time, could also help lower oil prices, which spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The release of two Americans on March 8 was celebrated in Washington, giving a boost to the Biden administration’s outreach to Maduro. It’s not clear what impact, if any, the jailing of three more Americans will have on relations with Maduro, a close ally of Russia whom the U.S. has sanctioned and indicted on narcotics charges.

The State Department confirmed the three arrests, and a spokesperson said officials were pressing for the immediate release of all wrongfully detained Americans in Venezuela.

Beyond any political fallout, the arrests point to what U.S. officials consider an alarming trend: the arrest of unsuspecting Americans along the Colombia-Venezuela border, a lawless area dominated by criminal gangs and leftist rebels. Americans trying to enter Venezuela without a visa are especially vulnerable.

Despite Maduro's often fiery rhetoric against the U.S. “empire,” there’s no indication that he is targeting Americans for arrest.

But with the South American country torn apart after years of political unrest, hyperinflation and devastating food shortages, Maduro’s grip on his poorly paid security forces is shaky. That’s created an opening for criminal elements and hard-liners looking to spoil Maduro's talks with the U.S.

“There’s a lot of different centers of power in Venezuela, and not all of them are aligned with Maduro or share his goal of seeing talks with the U.S. advance,” said Phil Gunson, a Caracas-based analyst for the International Crisis Group.

In one arrest report seen by the AP, Venezuelan military counterintelligence agents justified their actions by citing the U.S.’ “constant threats, economic blockade and breaking of diplomatic relations.”

Some top Venezuelan officials also justify the arrest of Americans. In a June 13 news conference announcing the arrest of another American, Socialist party leader Diosdado Cabello said: “They have their plans against our country.”

Hernandez, who was arrested March 31, was supposed to appear in court Monday, but the hearing was postponed.

Hernandez migrated to Los Angeles as a toddler with his parents, who were fleeing the civil war in El Salvador. After graduating from UCLA's law school, he turned down lucrative jobs to work instead as a public defender representing indigent and sometimes homeless defendants, a sign of his charitable spirit, friends and relatives said.

Like Maduro, Hernandez loves salsa music and has a history of labor activism. An avid traveler, Hernandez was taking a short break from work when he traveled to Colombia, where he's been several times before, his brother said. Right before he was due home, he accompanied a Venezuelan friend to the border. His family said it was never his intention to go to Venezuela, nor would he knowingly break the law.

Hernandez has been charged with criminal association and conspiracy — crimes punishable by up to 16 years in jail. His friend is also being held and faces the additional charge of migrant smuggling, according to the person familiar with investigation.

"My entire family deeply misses my brother," Henry Martinez, who also lives in Los Angeles, said in a statement. “He has worked his entire career serving marginalized people and he is truly the best of us. We hope and pray that Eyvin can return home very soon from this mistaken arrest."

Two weeks before Hernandez's arrest, Kenemore was taken into custody in similarly murky circumstances.

According to Kenemore's family, he had been living in Colombia for over a year with a Venezuelan woman he met online when both were getting over divorces. The two shared a small apartment where Kenemore was working remotely for a client in the U.S., but had decided to relocate to Venezuela, where his girlfriend had a home.

Kenemore's family said he was detained by migration officials upon entering Venezuela, according to a GoFundMe page they set up to pay for his defense. They posted on the crowdfunding platform what they said was the last photo of him before his arrest, near a Colombian border checkpoint on the Simon Bolivar international bridge.

Prosecutors allege that Kenemore, his girlfriend and three others entered the country on a nearby dirt trail, one of hundreds of irregular crossings used daily by Venezuelans shuttling between the countries for groceries, medical appointments and family visits. They said he was carrying three laptops and was accompanied by a captain in the Venezuelan navy, something that also raised suspicions.

Like Hernandez, Kenemore was charged with criminal association and conspiracy. His girlfriend is also being held.

“Jerrel is a good American, Christian man," Jeana Kenemore Tillery, his sister, said in a phone interview. "All he wanted to do was be with the woman he loved. His sisters, children and grandson miss him very much and we just want him home.”

In April, the State Department warned about threats to Americans along the Colombia-Venezuela border. It recommended that Americans avoid all travel to Venezuela, and never to enter without a visa, which is nearly impossible to obtain since the U.S. broke diplomatic relations with Maduro in 2019.

According to Venezuelan law, foreigners found in the country without a visa are to be immediately deported.

But for reasons that are unclear, all three men arrested earlier this year were transferred hundreds of miles away to the capital, Caracas, to a maximum-security prison housing many of Maduro's opponents.

Americans jailed in Venezuela are at a disadvantage when it comes to seeking help from their government. The U.S. closed its hilltop embassy in Caracas in 2019, after recognizing opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó as the nation’s legitimate leader.

The United Nations has long complained about the lack of independence for Venezuelan judges as well as about the facility where the Americans are being held.

“It’s not a legal system one wants to get trapped in,” said Gunson of the International Crisis Group.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Columbus police spokesman Sgt. James Fuqua removed from position, at least temporarily

    Sgt. James Fuqua, who has been the Columbus police public information officer since October 2019, was abruptly removed from the position in June.

  • SEC summer size-up: What to know about the Kentucky Wildcats, Mizzou's sixth conference game

    SEC summer size-up: What to know about the Kentucky Wildcats before they play Missouri on Nov. 5 in Columbia.

  • Mexico to spend $1.5bn on modernising US border

    A "bold programme" is needed to deal with the migrants crossing the border, Mexico's president says.

  • Europe's energy alternatives if Russian gas stops

    STORY: What will Europe do if Russia turns off the gas taps?Russia usually supplies about 40% of Europe's natural gas, mostly by pipeline.But with the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany undergoing planned maintenance – it raises the question – what happens if the outage is extended? German network regulator, Klaus Mueller says it’s no guarantee that the gas will come back after the 10-day maintenance period.“Nord Stream 1 has informed us as is customary. However, what happens once the maintenance is done remains to be seen, no one can predict that. Is it a maintenance which is over in 10 days, or earlier or later? Unfortunately, we have to wait and see. I also don’t expect us to be informed much earlier than the day before.”With Ukraine having closed the Sokhranovka transit pipeline that runs through Russian-occupied territory in the east of the country… European countries have been seeking to cut their reliance on Russian gas.Some have already been cut off after they rejected a Russian demand to pay in roubles.But others, including Germany, still need Russian gas and are trying to refill depleted reserves.One alternative route to Europe that does not go via Ukraine includes the Yamal-Europe pipeline,which carries around a sixth of Russian gas exports to Europe.If not from Russia, where else can Europe get its gas?Some countries have alternative supply options and Europe's gas network is linked up so supplies can be shared.Germany, the biggest consumer of Russian gas, could import from Britain, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands via pipelines.Norway, Europe's second biggest exporter behind Russia, has been pushing up production to help the European Union towards its target of ending reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.Centrica, a British energy and services company, has signed a deal with Norway's Equinor for extra gas supplies to the United Kingdom for the next three winters.Britain does not rely on Russian gas and can also export to Europe via pipelines.Southern Europe can receive Azeri gas via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline to Italy and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) through Turkey.And the United States has said it can supply 15 bcm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union this year.Other options for nations to cope include turning to electricity imports via interconnectors from their neighbors.Or they could boost power generation from nuclear, renewables, hydropower or coal.But nuclear availability is falling in Belgium, Britain, France and Germany with plants facing outages as they age, are decommissioned or phased out.Europe has also been trying to shift away from coal to meet climate targetsbut some coal plants have been switched back on since mid-2021 because of surging gas prices.For now though, Germany, and Europe, remains in the dark about what will happen after the Nord Stream 1 maintenance is complete.[Klaus Mueller] “Should there be a gas emergency we will take differentiated decisions on large gas consumers but this will only be possible from October, based on an IT platform. We would look at economic damages, economic consequences, the impact on supply chains and social dimensions. All this will be looked at from autumn. Up until then, we can unfortunately only take proportional decisions, or rather point by point individual decisions.”

  • Will the Lakers get Kyrie Irving? NBA scouts and team executives are torn

    Some scouts and executives from around the NBA believe the Lakers made some good moves with limited money this offseason, yet others aren't so sure.

  • Donald Trump Wants to Bully and Silence Elon Musk

    The war between the two prolific tweeters over the Republican nomination for the presidential election of 2024 is becoming more intense. For a long time, Trump and Musk had managed to avoid each other, but the more the Tesla CEO's influence grew and the more willing he became to get involved in politics, the more it became likely that a confrontation with Trump would happen. It was the tech tycoon's revelation that his favorite candidate for the 2024 presidential election is Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that sparked the fire.

  • Video released from inside Uvalde school, Akron declares day of mourning: 5 Things podcast

    Video shows officers' delayed response during Uvalde massacre, plus the latest update on Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk: 5 Things podcast

  • Jailed tennis star Boris Becker ‘lands job teaching sport science’ in prison

    Prison Service denies ‘any preferential treatment was given’

  • Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Rock Out at Concert in Rome

    Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, attended a Maneskin concert in Rome on July 9.

  • Rep. Liz Cheney ends hearing with bombshell: Donald Trump called a witness in the House January 6 investigation

    Rep. Liz Cheney said the House January 6 committee informed the Justice Department of Trump's call to a witness.

  • Tech CEO Arrested in 1992 Mountain View Cold Case Slaying After DNA Breakthrough

    Mountain View Police DepartmentOn Sept. 5, 1992, computer engineer Laurie Houts, 25, was found fatally strangled in her car near a California garbage dump. Her boyfriend’s roommate was arrested in connection with the case, but two trials—and two hung juries—later, a judge dismissed the case. The roommate moved to the Netherlands soon afterward.Over the weekend, the roommate—now the chief executive of a small software company—was arrested as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in N

  • Teen accused of murder in deadly traffic cone beating in Philadelphia

    A 14-year-old has been accused of murder in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia, authorities said Tuesday.

  • Leaked security video from inside Robb Elementary School shows police officers stopping for hand sanitizer and running away from the gunman

    Footage released by the Austin American-Statesman shows Uvalde police did not engage with the shooter who killed 21 people for more than 77 minutes.

  • Former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh to be charged in connection with murders of wife, son, family says

    Prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who faces more than 70 criminal charges, could now face charges in connection with the June 2021 killings of his wife and son, a family spokesperson confirmed to WCIV Tuesday.

  • Alabama jail escapee Casey White faces felony murder charge in death of jailer Vicky White

    Casey White faces a felony murder charge in the death of the jailer authorities say removed him from the jail and spent 11 days on the run with him.

  • After cop killed, protestors say 'enough is enough' as gun shop stops selling Draco pistol

    Demonstrators called for gun reforms outside a shop where the high-powered pistol used in the killing of a Detroit police officer was purchased.

  • Exclusive: Read the private email Obama sent his former doc after he questioned Biden's cognitive health

    Former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson got a "scathing" email from former President Obama moments after he criticized Biden's mental state on the 2020 campaign trail

  • Trump ramps up feud with Elon Musk, claiming he could have made Musk drop to his knees and beg for help when he was president

    Trump's posts slamming Musk and his companies came after Musk tweeted that it was time for the former president to "sail into the sunset."

  • 911 Operator Who Refused To Send Ambulance Now Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

    A 911 operator in rural Pennsylvania who refused to send an ambulance to a home where a woman was bleeding internally is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter for that woman’s death. Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg was charged last week by Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Associated Press reports. The department has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, the dispatcher was charged with reckless endangerment, an

  • The convicted Capitol rioter who is testifying before the House January 6 committee warned 'Civil War will ensue' if Trump got robbed on 2020

    Stephen Ayres also promoted Donald Trump's "Be there, will be wild tweet" in the days before he breached the Capitol on January 6, 2021.