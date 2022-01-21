🌱 L&M Motel Becomes Transitional Housing + Sonoma Co. Well-Being

Welcome back, Healdsburg! Sean here, continuing to fill in while your usual curator Simone enjoys a well-deserved vacation. It's Friday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Fog in the a.m.; lots of sun. High: 67 Low: 46.

Here are the top 4 stories in Healdsburg today:

Earlier this week, City Council voted unanimously to establish Healdsburg's first transitional housing shelter at the former L&M Motel. The motel property, located on 70 Healdsburg Ave., will be renamed L&M Village and will provide interim housing for 22 individuals for up to 30 days each, with the option to renew based on need. On-site case managers will work with the temporary residents to help them move to more permanent housing or appropriate care as soon as possible. (KSRO) A Healdsburg man has been accused of firing rounds from his bedroom into the home of a neighbor, where a baby was sleeping. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Marroquin, 61, at his home in the 200 block of Bailhache Ave. A search of Marroquin's bedroom revealed multiple bullet holes, spent casings, ammunition, and a .22-caliber rifle, along with a glass pipe and suspected methamphetamine, said the Sheriff’s Office. He is being detained in the Sonoma County Jail on multiple suspected charges. (Free: Newsbreak; Subscription: Santa Rosa Press Democrat) The Sonoma County Government will be unveiling the results of a new study on local well-being and inequities on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The study will be presented in an online forum as part of the launch event for the Portrait of Sonoma County 2021 Update. According to a press release from the County, next week's event will allow the public to "reflect on ... the need for action to drive meaningful policies and programs that will unseat structural racism." (Press Release Desk) If you were planning to drive up to Cloverdale this President's Day Weekend for the 130th annual Cloverdale Citrus Fair, you'll need to take a rain check: This event has been postponed to April 21 to 24 due to Sonoma County's COVID-19 restrictions. Although the current health order limiting large gatherings expires on Feb. 11, event organizers say they moved the dates to April wanted to allow enough time "to better coordinate with staff, volunteers and business partners." The theme of this year's Citrus Fair will be "Under the Big Top," and will feature the customary citrus and craft exhibits, carnival, entertainment, animals, and parade. (Healdsburg Patch)

Today in Healdsburg:

Art Moura Solo Exhibition At Hammerfriar Gallery (10:00 AM)

Music Series - Dustin Taylor At Hotel Healdsburg (6:00 PM)

The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged) At The Raven Performing Arts Theater (7:30 PM)

From my notebook:

What kind of housing does Healdsburg need for the next decade, and where should the City prioritize housing development? Ariel Kelley, Vice Mayor of Healdsburg, asks the community to share their input as the City kicks off the Housing Element. Click here (o aquí para Español) to participate in this short community survey. (Facebook)

During the 2021 construction season, Sonoma County Transportation & Public Works repaved 21 miles of county roadway, bringing the two-year Pavement Preservation Program repavement total to 51 miles. Click to read more of the Public Works department's accomplishments over the last year! (Facebook)

The Healdsburg Parks and Recreation Commission held a Special Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to elect its new 2022 Chair and Vice Chair, the budget for fiscal years 2022 through 2024, and its goals for the year ahead. If you missed the live stream, you can catch the recording on the City's Facebook page. (Facebook)

If you're ready to find your next Healdsburg home, check out these two new houses for sale in the area. (Healdsburg Patch)

You're officially in the loop for today! I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with a new update.

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

