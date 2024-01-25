MAYBEE — The London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department had a busy 2023.

"We had a total of 476 calls; that's a 59-call increase (or a 14%) over 2022, when we ran 417 calls," said Mark Manor, assistant chief of the London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department. "We extinguished two house fires, five structure fires, four vehicle fires and six vegetation fires."

February was the busiest month, with 61 calls.

Firefighters from the London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department are shown at a recent house fire on Tuttle Hill Road in London Township. The department responded to 476 calls in 2023.

"The busiest day of the week was Wednesday, and the busiest time of day was between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.," Manor said.

The majority of calls were for medical care.

"Over 60% of our calls were medical-related, with the remainder. fire or non-fire related," Manor said. "Other calls include: lift assist, carbon monoxide alarms, natural gas leaks, power lines down and false alarms."

The L-M-R Department has one station in the Village of Maybee that serves 54 square miles of territory in portions of London and Raisinville townships and the entire village of Maybee

"Our department currently consist of 15 firefighters who provide fire suppression and medical first responder service," Manor said. "We are always looking for new members. Anyone within our fire service area can make application by contacting any L-M-R firefighter or stopping by the station."

L-M-R is at 8755 Baldwin Road in Monroe.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: L-M-R Fire Department responded to 476 calls in 2023