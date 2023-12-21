L.A. man released after being wrongfully imprisoned in Venezuela

Loved ones were overjoyed when a Los Angeles public defender was one of ten American prisoners in Venezuela who were released Wednesday in a prisoner exchange. One of the released prisoners is L.A. native, Eyvin Hernandez, a 44-year-old L.A. County Public Defender whose loved ones said has been wrongfully detained in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years. In March 2022, Hernandez was vacationing in South America when he was kidnapped near the border of Colombia and Venezuela. He was accused of being an American spy after refusing to pay a $100 bribe to a gang, his family said. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/l-a-public-defender-released-in-venezuelan-prisoner-swap/

View comments