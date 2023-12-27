L.A. neighborhood on edge after man destroys car in apparent anti-Semitic hate crime

Residents are concerned as incidents of antisemitism are on the rise in Los Angeles and across the country. Video captured on Dec. 23 shows a man yelling obscenities outside a Pico-Robertson home in an apparent anti-Semitic hate crime. The video of the hateful tirade has left neighbors shocked, disappointed and angry. “There’s no logic to it,” said one neighbor. “It was very shocking and frightening, especially so close to our home,” said Chaya Nourafchan, another neighbor. The suspect was heard screaming obscenities and antisemitic rhetoric outside of the Jewish family’s home before launching a brick through the back windshield of the family’s car. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Dec. 26, 2023.

