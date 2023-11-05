L.A. officer killed, SBSD deputy injured in crash involving suspected drunk driver

A deadly two-car collision in Northridge has claimed the lives of two people, including an off-duty LAPD officer, the department confirmed. He was identified by LAPD officials as Officer Darrell Cunningham of the department's West L.A. Division at a press conference late Saturday morning. Preliminary reports indicate that the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Lindley Avenue. The off-duty LAPD officer was driving with an off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy and another passenger in a white Infiniti on Lindley when he was hit by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. That vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Brian David Oliveri, failed to stop at a red light while going over 100 miles per hour when it struck Cunningham's vehicle, police said. KTLA's Omar Lewis reports on Nov. 4, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/2-dead-3-hospitalized-after-violent-overnight-crash-in-northridge/

