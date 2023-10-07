L.A. police shoot, kill reportedly armed man at Canoga Park shopping center

An investigation is underway after Los Angeles police shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Canoga Park shopping center early Saturday. The man was armed and did not comply with officers' commands, police said. (Ifan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man who was reported to be armed in a pickup truck in the parking lot of a shopping center in Canoga Park early Saturday, authorities said.

Officers received a radio call about the armed man at the corner of Sherman Way and Variel Avenue at 12:55 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, they gave the man verbal commands, said LAPD spokesperson Jader Chaves. The man did not comply, and an unknown number of officers shot him, according to police.

Chaves did not specify what those commands were or what exactly led up to the shooting.

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel. He was in his 30s, police said.

A firearm was booked as evidence at the scene, police said. (Ifan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

A firearm was recovered and booked as evidence.

Another individual, believed to be a man, was questioned and released. No officers or other community members were hurt, and the area remains closed for investigation, Chaves said.

