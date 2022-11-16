L.A. rapper Blueface arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Las Vegas

Gregory Yee
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21, 2019: Los Angeles rapper Blueface chills at the Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. He started playing high schools then gained success after his hit &quot;Thotiana&quot; featuring Cardi B. went viral.(Gina Ferazzi/Los AngelesTimes)
Los Angeles rapper Blueface, shown in 2019, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder in Las Vegas. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas on suspicion of attempted murder.

The 25-year-old, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was taken into custody around 2:40 p.m. outside a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure," police said.

Blueface was wanted in connection with an Oct. 8 shooting in the 6000 block of Windy Road, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

