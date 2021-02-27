L.A. restaurant closes after high-tech "dine and dash" scheme

CBSNews
·2 min read

Though many restaurants remain closed during the pandemic, for those that remain open, dining and dashing remains a problem — and even forced one Los Angeles restaurant owner to close up shop, CBS Los Angeles reports

According to the Los Angeles Times, a growing number of the city's restaurants have struggled as scammers take advantage of internet ordering to use fraudulent credit cards or request refunds, claiming they never received part or all of an order.  

The Korean Fusion Cafe "Spoon by H" had the ingredients to become an L.A. success story but is the epitome of a small business, with owner and chef Yoonjin Hwang working 15-hour days to run the restaurant with her mother and brother.

"We have no staff. We have no cooks. I have to do everything by myself," said Hwang. "Like so many other small businesses we were hit hard by the pandemic. All we could do was just like take it day by day and do whatever we could to stay afloat."

But as restaurants increasingly receive takeout orders online and through apps, they face a new challenge called "friendly fraud" or "chargebacks." In the scam, a customer orders food, often through a delivery service, then receives their meal, but disputes the charge with their credit card company to get a refund.

One day, Hwang got her biggest order ever, for more than $700.

"He came and he picked up the food, and then one week later he disputed the charge," Hwang said.

She lost the food and the money, and it kept happening — over and over.

"I just felt so incredibly helpless and frustrated. We just couldn't keep running our business like this," she said. So, she made the decision to close the restaurant for good. Saturday is set to be her last day, much to her customers' dismay.

"When I found out it was closing, I was just devastated," said Alyse Whitney, a customer.

But patrons saw her struggles and stepped in to help, raising more than $60,000 on a GoFundMe page.

Hwang said, "It's been wonderful reminder that there is more good in the people around us and in our communities."

Hwang plans to pay off her debt with the money raised and said she may consider opening a new business someday with the earnings, but she doesn't know when, or what type of business.

NASA's "Perseverance" team led by women and minority scientists

Chicago man donates cars to carjacking victims

Frontline workers experience mental health struggles amid pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: Grocery workers deserve 'hero pay.' Kroger shouldn't close stores to avoid paying it

    Long Beach's "hero pay" boosts grocery store workers' pay during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kroger responded by closing two stores. That's just wrong.

  • UC says Blue Shield sought 'expansive' patient data as part of its COVID-19 work for California

    The concerns over patient privacy offer a glimpse into questions being raised about the scope of Blue Shield's role as an independent overseer of California's network of COVID-19 vaccine providers.

  • Could Vitamin B supplements be the cause of my skin problems?

    Many of us take various dietary supplements for a number of reasons, and many come along with health benefits.

  • Goldberg: My wife is vaccinated. I'm not. Welcome to the new world of haves and have-nots

    She'll soon be able to traipse off to a restaurant or a rave or a national insurrection, while I'll still be cowering at home hiding from the virus.

  • Florida prepares for spring break crowds, Miami Beach hotel bookings may be 20% higher than 2020

    Manuel Bojorquez reports on the struggle local leaders are facing to prepare for potentially large crowds during spring break. He spoke with Miami Beach's mayor, who is warning people they could be arrested if they plan to "go crazy."

  • Black Lives Matter Says $3 Million Fund for People Struggling From Pandemic Depleted After One Day, Seeks More Donations

    A day after announcing a $3 million fund to support grants to Black people struggling during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) says the fund has been exhausted.

  • Brandon Morrow hopes he can be a weapon for the Dodgers again in his return to L.A.

    The highest point of Brandon Morrow's MLB career came with the Dodgers in 2017. The pitcher hopes to achieve even more in his second stint in L.A.

  • A former Air Force contractor pleaded guilty to illegally taking 2,500 pages of classified documents home despite going through safeguard training

    Fairborn police found the classified documents during a search for a "marijuana growing facility," local news reported.

  • Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Gets Unanimous Backing Of FDA Panel, Emergency-Use Authorization Soon To Come

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine candidate could be given clearance for emergency use today, following unanimous backing by a Food and Drug Administration panel. What Happened: The FDA plans to rapidly finalize the vaccine and authorize it for emergency use. It is working with other federal agencies to ensure timely vaccine distribution, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. The announcement followed a live-streamed one-day meeting on Friday of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. This vaccine is a single-dose shot for adults 18 years and older. An independent expert panel, consisting of 22 members, voted unanimously to authorize the vaccine candidate, deeming the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known risks. Although committee members expressed apprehensions over lower efficacy in some adults over the age of 60, it was finally decided that this subgroup was too small a population to draw broader conclusions. "We believe our COVID-19 vaccine candidate has the potential to help change the trajectory of the pandemic and stand ready to make it available to protect the public as soon as possible," said Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at J&J. The recommendation was based on evidence provided by the company, including efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, which showed that the vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe cases of the disease. Related Link: Why Merck Is Buying Autoimmune Disease Drug Company Pandion For $1.85B The overall efficacy, however, pales before the 95% efficacy reported by Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) for their vaccine candidates. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech received authorizations for their vaccine candidates in December. Unlike the messenger RNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, J&J's vaccine candidate uses a single-dose regimen and is an experimental viral vector vaccine that uses a weakened form of adenovirus to transport genetic material to trigger immune response. J&J's vaccine candidate can remain stable for two years at -20 degrees Celsius, at least three months of which can be at temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius. The vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, on the other hand, require cold-chain logistics to stay effective. What's Next: After emergency use authorization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will provide a recommendation on the use and roll-out of J&J's vaccine. The company said it is prepared to supply its vaccine immediately upon authorization and expects to deliver enough single-dose vaccines by the end of March to vaccinate more than 20 million people in the U.S. The company plans to deliver 100 million single-dose vaccines in the U.S. during the first half of 2021. J&J also has an application pending before European regulators for obtaining conditional marketing authorization in the region. The World Health Organization is reviewing an emergency use listing for the vaccine. Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For TricidaJohnson & Johnson's Single-Dose Coronavirus Shot Gets Favorable FDA Review Ahead Of Adcom Meeting© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • San Francisco's school renaming debacle is a timely mix of confused priorities and bad 'facts'

    San Francisco's school board used inaccurate history to rename schools that haven't even been open in a year.

  • Everything you need to know about Neuralink, Elon Musk's company that wants to put microchips in people's brains

    Neuralink's technology could help study and treat neurological disorders. Musk also claims it could one day meld human consciousness with AI.

  • LA police probe fire, vandalism at Japanese Buddhist temple

    Authorities are investigating a vandalism and fire at a Buddhist temple in the Little Tokyo section of downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video caught a man jumping the security fences at the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple on Thursday night, smashing a 12-foot-high glass window with a rock, yanking a pair of metallic lanterns off their concrete bases and lighting two wooden lantern stands on fire, the temple's head priest told the Los Angeles Times.

  • 6 Hidden Tax Breaks for Retirees

    Though your income might decline after you've retired, that doesn't mean the Internal Revenue Service stops collecting taxes in retirement, so it's important you take any tax breaks for retirees you...

  • Fast Food Workers Reveal What You Should Never Order at Their Restaurants

    Seriously though, don't get the tuna salad.From Best Products

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues Correction

    The Australian dollar has pulled back again on Friday to reach down towards the 50 day EMA. We have seen a lot of pullback from a major resistance barrier.

  • Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Qurate Retail (QRTEA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 98.75% and 0.20%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2020. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The big-spending state may be here to stay—even after the pandemic ends

    If history is any guide, the US government will continue to be a lavish spender even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

  • Boise Cascade (BCC) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know

    Boise Cascade (BCC) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.