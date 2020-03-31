L.A. restaurants will be allowed to sell grocery items

In Echo Park, Bar Avalon and Eve Bottle Shop are fusing into Bodega Avalon, offering prepared food, canned goods and fresh produce. Customers are not allowed to touch goods. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. restaurants that have turned empty dining rooms into ad hoc corner markets — selling pantry staples, dry goods and more to stay afloat amid a forced shutdown — can continue to do so for takeout or delivery, according to an email from the Los Angeles Public Health Department.

"Public Health is allowing restaurants to offer grocery items as part of their menu for takeout, pickup and delivery,” a department representative wrote in the email sent to The Times on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health is currently developing guidelines to help restaurants safely offer grocery items for delivery or takeout.

After word of some restaurant markets being shut down last week, many restaurant owners have been confused about whether they are allowed to sell groceries.

On Friday, the Playa del Rey location of Mediterranean restaurant Bacari, which had been using its dining room as a market, was shut down by the L.A. County Public Health department.

Owners Robert and Danny Kronfli told The Times that the county health inspector shut them down for allowing customers to walk in, browse and touch market produce on display inside the restaurant.

“We tried a back-and-forth conversation to come up with some kind of compromise to stay open, but the answer we kept getting from him was that we simply don’t have a grocery permit,” owner Robert Kronfli said.

"We understand it’s coronavirus and these are unprecedented times. We’re just trying to survive, keep our staff on payroll and get supplies to the neighborhood.”

Bacari has since worked out a compromise with the county that allowed it to reopen for takeout and grocery delivery only.

Part of the confusion for restaurant-retailers seems to lie in a disconnect between city and county.

Asked last week if he was aware of restaurants being shut down for not having the correct licenses for selling grocery items, Mayor Eric Garcetti seemed to side with the restaurants.

“I think this is absolutely a time for people to be creative, to relax whatever rules as long as people are operating with safe distancing in critical businesses to help people get food and to help people survive,” he said during a Friday press briefing. “That’s my philosophy, but that is a call for County Public Health.”

Kismet longtime customer Jimmy Chu picks up an order at Kismet on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Like many restaurants, Kismet is offering fresh produce boxes and other ingredients in an attempt to adapt and survive in this new, challenging landscape. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times) More

In a Monday afternoon press briefing, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer signaled the county was taking a harder stance.

“It’s not really possible for a restaurant to become a grocery store,” Ferrer said.

“Anybody who wants to be a grocery store does need to get licensed," she said.

Reports of restaurant-run market closures also sparked confusion in Long Beach, which has its own health department. City officials said Tuesday that they are trying to work out a compromise that allows the pop-up markets to continue operating.

“We have restaurants that have transitioned to bodegas selling fruits and vegetables and food, and so that’s something our health department is trying to make work,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “I’ve been to some of these, they’re very well taken care of, they’re using physical distancing. We want to work with them to make sure they’re safe spaces. … We have not in any way asked them to close.”

Garcia said he expected health officials to offer guidance on the pop-up markets as well as farmers markets in the next day or two.

“We want to make sure people have access to food and do it in a way that’s safe,” he said.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health emailed new suggested restaurant retail guidelines to the mayor’s office, according to a city official who was not authorized to comment on the matter. Recommendations include listing grocery items on restaurant menus for delivery or takeout and prohibiting restaurants from setting up stores in dining rooms for self-selection, “as this defeats the purpose of closing dining rooms to customers.”