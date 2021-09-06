L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) delivers shareholders impressive 209% return over 1 year, surging 37% in the last week alone

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX). Its share price is already up an impressive 209% in the last twelve months. Better yet, the share price has risen 37% in the last week. This could be related to the recent financial results, released less than a week ago -- you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Also impressive, the stock is up 71% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Since it's been a strong week for L.S. Starrett shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

See our latest analysis for L.S. Starrett

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

L.S. Starrett went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that L.S. Starrett has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 209% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand L.S. Starrett better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with L.S. Starrett (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mosaic's (NYSE:MOS) investors will be pleased with their respectable 75% return over the last year

    It hasn't been the best quarter for The Mosaic Company ( NYSE:MOS ) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 10...

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • 10 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks getting the attention of elite hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Getting Attention of Elite Hedge Funds. Hedge funds have not performed well in the past decade. In fact, hedge funds have been more […]

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • What's in your mutual fund? The collapse of Infinity Q is a warning to investors

    Marshall Glickman, owner of an online bookseller in Vermont, is experiencing that bull market rarity — a mutual fund collapse. What happened?

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If You're Worried About the Stock Market

    It's easy for investors to identify reasons to be fearful. Stock market valuations are frothy. Interest rates are likely to rise. The delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases to increase. We could add plenty of other items to the list.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend ETFs to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are securities that track indexes, sectors, commodities, or other assets, […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.