L&T in Talks to Merge Power Business With Sembcorp India

Baiju Kalesh and Anto Antony
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is in talks to merge its thermal power business with the Indian unit of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The share-swap deal will help India’s largest engineering conglomerate pare debt, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. The transaction could value the combined business at around $4.5 billion including debt, and would exclude Sembcorp’s renewable energy business, one of the people said.

L&T is considering moving as much as 100 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) of debt to the merged entity, according to the person. It may eventually seek a separate listing for the power business after the deal, the person said.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential transaction could change or talks could fall apart, the people said.

Sembcorp continues to actively develop various options, in particular with regard to its coal-fired power assets, and no specific course of action has been decided upon, the company said in an exchange filing Thursday responding to the Bloomberg News report.

A representative for L&T didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares in Sembcorp Industries fell about 2.1% on Thursday, while L&T was little changed at 10:18 a.m. local time in Mumbai.

(Updates with Sembcorp response in fifth paragraph and share prices in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Telecom Tycoon Drahi Said to Offer $3.2 Billion for Eutelsat

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Patrick Drahi has made a bid for Eutelsat Communications SA valuing the French satellite operator at about 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion), a person with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the F

  • Some Evergrande offshore bondholders not paid by Wednesday deadline Asia time - sources

    Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders had not received interest payment by the close of Asia business hours on Wednesday, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, missing its second dollar debt obligation this month. The cash-strapped company was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond. Evergrande's silence on its offshore payment obligations has left global investors wondering if they will have to swallow large losses when 30-day grace periods end for coupon payments due on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29.

  • S&P 500 books worst daily slump in about 4 months as bond yields climb

    U.S. stocks close sharply lower Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading the way down as Treasury yields continue to march higher.

  • Warby Parker Ends Debut With $6.1 Billion Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Warby Parker Inc. opened trading at $54.05 a share and held steady, fluctuating barely a dollar from that price to give the eyewear retailer a market value of about $6.1 billion in the second direct listing of the week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip Ma

  • Evergrande set to miss second offshore bond coupon payment this month, sources say

    At least some of China Evergrande's offshore bondholders had not received a due coupon payment by the close of Asia business on Wednesday, sources said, although the cash-strapped developer reached a $1.5 billion deal to settle debt with a Chinese bank. With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world - a worry that has eased with the Chinese central bank vowing to protect homebuyer interest. The company, which has nearly $20 billion in offshore debt, was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond.

  • Dow Jones Climbs As Boeing, Apple Rally; Nasdaq Leads As Tech Stocks Rebound

    Key market indexes rebounded early Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up nearly 200 points.

  • Palihapitiya says SPAC slowdown separated 'wheat from chaff'

    Venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya, whose huge bets on "blank check" acquisition companies earned him the moniker of "SPAC King," said he remained bullish on the long-term health of such deals despite a recent slowdown. Palihapitiya has raised billions of dollars in the stock market through SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, created to buy unspecified private companies. The targets assume the listing of the so-called blank-check firms to become public companies.

  • Tencent’s Battle With TSMC for Biggest Asian Stock Gets Fiercer

    (Bloomberg) -- The competition for the crown of the biggest Asian company is getting tighter, with Beijing’s regulatory crackdown and a global semiconductor shortage shaking up the established order.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureChinese

  • Vale says 35 trapped workers return to surface from Canadian mine

    Vale said earlier on Tuesday it expected all employees to surface by late morning, but in an afternoon statement it said that four still remained underground. After that, employees went to refuge stations and kept in communication with the company, with access to food and water. Vale said all rescued workers are in good health.

  • U.S. Debt-Limit Measures May Run Out in Late October, CBO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury is likely to exhaust its ability to borrow as soon as late October, according to the Congressional Budget Office, in the latest warning to lawmakers following their failed efforts to address the debt ceiling this week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy

  • Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing today could change everything

    Britney Spears' team returns to court for a hearing that will address her father's role in her 13-year conservatorship saga. Here's what to expect.

  • Enter Sandman, Rising Yields, Fed Heads Talk and Walk, Ford, Trading Raytheon

    Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell have plenty more up their sleeves. The appearance of having gained the upper hand is more important to them than your P/L ratio.

  • CD&R Weighs IPO of Gas Station Operator Motor Fuel Group

    (Bloomberg) -- Clayton Dubilier & Rice is considering an initial public offering of Motor Fuel Group Ltd., one of the U.K.’s largest independent gas station operators, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureGary

  • Apax Is Said to Revive $5 Billion Sale of Switzerland’s Unilabs

    (Bloomberg) -- Apax Partners is reviving a sale of Unilabs in a deal that could value the Swiss diagnostic services business at about $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe private equity firm

  • The past three years for Worley (ASX:WOR) investors has not been profitable

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk...

  • U.S. at risk of unprecedented financial crisis

    The U.S. could default on its bills for the first time in history if Congress doesn’t raise the federal debt limit. Republicans have said it's the Democrats' responsibility since they control both chambers. Nikole Killion reports.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Amplitude Stock Jumps As Trading In Data Analytics Software Firm Begins

    The Amplitude direct listing saw shares jump by double digits as trading began Tuesday for the developer of data analytics software.

  • U.K. Mortgage Approvals Ease as Housing-Market Frenzy Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. mortgage approvals dipped for a third month in August in a sign that housing-market activity is returning to more normal levels following a pandemic-driven boom.Banks and building societies authorized 74,453 home loans compared with 75,126 in July, Bank of England data published Wednesday show. That was slightly stronger than the 73,000 figure economists had expected. Unsecured lending to consumers rose marginally.The fall in mortgage approvals partly reflects the scaling bac