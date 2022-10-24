Lévy’s new documentary, Pourquoi l’Ukraine, to be screened at U.N. HQ on Oct. 27

Lévy and Ukrainian military in Kharkiv

The screening is under the auspices of the Permanent Mission of France to the United Nations with the assistance of the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations and non-governmental organizations.

The film screening will start at 6.00 p.m. EST/1:00 a.m. Kyiv's time, at the United Nations Economic and Social Council chamber, Visitors entrance. Entrance is free. Registration will be open until Oct. 24.

A discussion with Bernard-Henri Lévy will follow the screening.

"On the ground at the front line of the country’s civilian resistance, Bernard-Henri Lévy records the war in Ukraine and urges the West to take action. A poignant immersion that resonates as an appeal for help in the name of democracy," the announcement reads.

The documentary includes footage of Lévy’s filming of the Maidan, Kyiv’s Independence Square, in 2014, as well as events captured after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It shows the defense of Mykolaiv city’s outskirts, the aftermath of the massacres and crimes against humanity in the town of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast, the resistance in the cities of Kyiv and Odesa, and more.

Lévy spoke to Ukrainian troops in Zaporizhzhya Oblast. Later, the battalion he spoke to was named after the hero of the French resistance and founder of modern France, Charles de Gaulle.

The filmmaker believes the future of Europe and all of human civilization is being decided in Ukraine right now. He urges the world to stop Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine