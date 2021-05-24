L.A. woman reported missing after going to conference in Ohio last month

Andrea Cavallier
·3 min read

The search continues for a Los Angeles woman who went missing after going to Ohio to attend a conference last month.

Lindy, who goes by “Indy,” Kidd, 39, was last seen at the “Expelling the Darkness Training” conference on Mount Vernon Road in St. Louisville, Ohio, on Friday, April 23, 2021, according to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Lindy
Lindy

Her fiancé, Paulo Reyes, told Dateline that Indy had left their Los Angeles home in April to attend the conference.

He added that they were in constant contact with each other during the time she was away and last spoke on Friday, April 23 when he booked a Lyft for her take from the DoubleTree hotel in Newark, Ohio, where she was staying, to the event on the night she disappeared.

Indy made it to the event, Paulo told Dateline, because the last purchase she made on her debit card was admission to the conference that day. Her card hasn’t been used since, he added, which is very unusual for her not to use the card for this long.

Paulo and Indy met in Eugene, California, in 2012, where he operated a café and she worked as an artist. He allowed her to display her art at the café and the two were friends before getting engaged and moving to Los Angeles.

Indy, who suffers from multiple medical conditions and takes medicine for her daily seizures, began to search online for support groups.

In April of 2021, Indy decided to attend the “Expelling the Darkness Training” conference in Ohio, which claims to be a spiritual and ritual abuse training conference, according to their website.

Lindy
Lindy

Paulo told Dateline the main event Indy wanted to attend at the conference was with the YouTube channel, “Through the Black” and was told by another attendee that she was seen following the event later night. He reached out to the group, but told Dateline he hasn't heard back.

Along with her medical conditions, Indy needs to take daily seizure medication, Paulo said. He added that her prescriptions have not been filled or picked up in the time she’s been missing.

“She needs her medication,” Paulo said. “I’m just afraid of what has happened to her without it.”

Paulo told Dateline he filed the initial missing persons report at the Los Angeles Police Department who then reached out to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, where Detective Ryan Collins took over the case.

Detective Collins told Dateline that Indy’s disappearance is being investigated and that they are doing everything they can to find her. He added that anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office.

“We’re just really worried about her,” Paulo told Dateline. “We want to make sure she’s OK. I love her and want her to come home to her family."

Indy is described as being 5’1” inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs and has short auburn hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos including a large cherry blossom on her back and down her arm.

If you have any information on Lindy’s whereabouts, contact the Licking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-670-5555.

Recommended Stories

  • Sarah Gonzales-McLinn on possible new sentence: ‘I just feel I have not had a choice’

    “She’s backed into a corner,” says the mother of the woman who killed her abuser when she was 19 and he was 52.

  • Man fires gun to stop neighbor’s dog from attacking his pet duck, California cops say

    The man noticed his pet duck couldn’t walk, police said.

  • Man pleads guilty, faces life term for deadly smuggling run

    A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges arising from a migrant smuggling run that ended with a deadly chase and crash that killed five of his passengers. Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, could be sentenced to life imprisonment for his Monday guilty pleas in Del Rio, Texas, to various conspiracy, illegal transport and illegal harboring counts.

  • ‘Deeply disturbing.’ 4-year-old girl buried in NC backyard since September, police say

    The remains of Miegellic Young, known as ‘Jelli’ to loved ones, were found last week. Her mother has been charged with murder. Here’s the latest.

  • Several people found dead in Ohio shooting

    At least five people were found dead from a shooting on Monday in West Jefferson, Ohio, a suburb of the state's capital and largest city, Columbus, according to local media. At least three people were found shot dead in a building, with more victims dead outside at the same location, though a precise number of casualties was not immediately confirmed, two Columbus-based television stations said. TV stations WSYX and WCMH attributed the information to West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd, who said the shooting took place on a dead-end street, which led him to believe that the victims had been targeted. WCMH said the crime scene was a home in West Jefferson, a town of about 4,000 residents about 15 miles west of Columbus. Police were alerted to the shooting by a passerby who called the emergency number 911. Officers secured the scene and started looking for a suspect and evidence. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff's Office were reportedly assisting West Jefferson police in the investigation.

  • Nearly 150 arrested after chaotic party known as 'Adrian's Kickback' spirals out of control: 'The power of TikTok is legit scary'

    Police said an estimated 2,500 people were present for the festivities.

  • Minsk authorities search luggage of Ryanair flight

    The video shows uniformed Belarus special services and authorities checking passengers luggage and other baggage with sniffer dogs as the passengers disembark from the plane and stand on the tarmac. The video was shot from a window of the plane.26-year-old Roman Protasevich was detained when the plane was forced to land in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, on route to Vilnius from Athens.His social media feed from exile has been one of the last remaining independent outlets for news about Belarus since a mass crackdown on dissent last year. Sophia Sapega, a 23-year-old student travelling with him, was also detained.

  • Former Westinghouse official to plead guilty in FBI probe of SCANA’s nuclear failure

    An FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office investigation of criminal charges against top officials in the doomed SCANA nuclear plant has opened a new front.

  • El Salvador’s house of horror becomes grisly emblem of war on women

    Authorities have sought to portray the ex-policeman at whose home up to 40 bodies, mostly female, may be buried, as a freakish psychopath, despite the arrest of nine other suspects Forensic scientists work at the home of the former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio, where at least 15 bodies and as many as 40 are believed to be buried. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images Day after day they flock to the emerald green house on Estévez Street, seeking news of loved ones who have vanished without a trace. “They say there are lots in there, maybe 40,” said Jessenia Elizabeth Francia, a 38-year-old housewife who had travelled 20 miles to reach the heavily guarded building under a punishing midday sun. Francia had come to Chalchuapa, a small town in western El Salvador, in search of her son, Luis Fernando, who disappeared seven years ago at the age of 16. “I just want to find at least his bones so I can bury them and find peace,” she said, clutching a cellphone showing a photograph of her missing child and the words: “I have faith.” Others sought daughters or wives, Central American women feared to have fallen prey to the house’s proprietor, the former police officer and alleged serial killer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chávez, who is feared to have buried his victims inside. “She was 24,” said Candelaria Carranza Castro, a silver-haired mother whose daughter went missing in July 2015 and who was among those to visit the house on Monday. “Whatever has happened I want to find her.” The mass grave at No 11 Estévez Street was discovered on the night of 7 May after neighbours called police having heard the cries of a young woman. By the time police arrived more than an hour later she and her mother were dead – reportedly bludgeoned to death with an iron tube by Osorio, who confessed to the crimes. While taking the 51-year-old into custody, police stumbled across the half-buried bodies of two men in the house’s patio and, when they started digging, found more corpses below in a series of pits. Authorities have yet to announce the precise number of bodies buried inside but the excavators still probing its foundations believe there could be as many as 40, and no fewer than 15. . Officials say they believe most of the victims are young women who Osorio lured home by reportedly promising to help them find work in Mexico. At least three were young children aged two, seven and nine. Nine other suspects have been arrested, among them people traffickers and other former members of the police and military, fueling suspicions Osorio also used his clandestine cemetery to dispose of other people’s victims. “We never expected something like this of him,” said Arnoldo González, a 40-year-old neighbour, as the searching families continued to arrive outside Osorio’s one-storey abode in a village on Chalchuapa’s rural outskirts. “He was always on his motorbike and seemed really easy-going, really normal. Sometimes he’d tell us he worked as a private detective or a bodyguard but we never suspected anything because he’d been a policeman before,” said González, one of the only locals who dared offer his thoughts. The case has sent shock waves through El Salvador and cast a spotlight on the femicide emergency raging across Latin America, from Argentina to Mexico, where 4,000 women were killed in 2019 alone. El Salvador has long been considered one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a woman, a reality that forces many to flee north to seek shelter in the United States. Last year, 541 women disappeared in the country with a population of 6.7 million, according to Ormusa (the Organisation of Salvadorian Women for Peace). “The serial killer of women in Chalchuapa is not an isolated incident,” said the feminist and social activist Morena Herrera. “It is an incident rooted in two factors: society’s permissiveness towards violence against women and institutional complicity. El Salvador’s institutions care very little about the lives of women – and I’m not just talking about the police,” Herrera added. A relative in search of their family member outside the house in Chalchuapa. Photograph: Bryan Avelar Since taking office two years ago El Salvador’s populist president, Nayib Bukele, has claimed credit for a dramatic drop in the country’s murder rate, with the average number of daily killings falling from nine to three. But questions have been raised over whether that reduction was the result of the government’s hardline security push or in fact a secret deal cut with Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), El Salvador’s largest criminal gang. Last year the Salvadorian news group El Faro published a cache of leaked documents it claimed showed government officials had convinced jailed gang bosses to “pacify” the country’s notoriously mean streets and offer political support in exchange for better treatment. Others point out that while El Salvador’s murder rate has fallen, the number of disappearances is on the rise in a country where thousands disappeared during the 1979–1992 civil war. The mass grave has further undermined claims from 39-year-old Bukele – whose increasingly authoritarian comportment is causing international alarm – that El Salvador is getting safer. Authorities – apparently unsettled by the outcry over what local newspapers are calling “the slaughter of Chalchuapa” – have sought to portray the killings as the freakish actions of a deranged “psychopath”, although the arrests of former members of the security forces seemed to undercut that narrative. “Thanks to the swift action of our officers and investigators, he will spend at least 100 years in prison,” El Salvador’s social media-savvy president tweeted last Friday, vowing Osorio would never again enjoy direct sunlight. Earlier in the day the attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, had attacked the media’s “morbid” reporting while the security minister, Gustavo Villatoro, criticised “malicious” journalists using the case to draw broader conclusions about the security situation in the Central American country and the increase in disappearances. A man is seen near the house of former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio in Chalchuapa, El Salvador, last week. Photograph: Marvin Recinos/AFP/Getty Images For families of El Salvador’s missing the discovery has provided a tiny ray of hope that at least there may be some answers for those looking for missing relatives. One security officer guarding the crime scene said up to 15 people were arriving each day in search of answers and remains. On Friday the Guardian met six families who had come to Chalchuapa, about 50 miles north-west of the capital, San Salvador, hoping their loved ones might finally be located. As she sat in the shade of a tree near Osorio’s sealed-off compound, Francia remembered how, on 30 August 2014, she had sent her son out to buy lunch in Ahuachapán, a town 30 minutes west of Chalchuapa. “He went off and I never saw him again,” she said, describing her tireless quest to track him down. “We looked for him in hospitals, we looked for him in morgues, we looked everywhere … but it was all in vain,” Francia said, as white-clad excavators emerged from the property lugging wheelbarrows full of earth. Carranza said she had been shown of a photo album of personal effects found in the house in case they belonged to her daughter, Arely Aracely Antillón. “I’ve seen clothes, shoes, jewellery,” said the woman who remembered perfectly what her child was wearing when she disappeared. “But there’s nothing of hers in there, nothing at all.” “Perhaps they’ll find something later, you never know,” her sister, who had accompanied her to the house, said in comfort. Carranza, who was cradling a portrait of the child she had not seen for six years, replied: “Perhaps.”

  • At least 3 dead in shooting inside home in West Jefferson, Ohio

    There were multiple victims in a shooting Monday afternoon in West Jefferson, Ohio, about 20 miles west of Columbus.

  • Teens crash car through roof of home while leaving grad party, Missouri officials say

    “If you look at that crash it’s like, how did somebody not die?”

  • Famed Miami developer plans to create more than 1,000 Miami jobs with new food ‘empire’

    A major Miami developer is hoping to launch the future of American food from Coconut Grove — creating as many as 1,000 jobs in the process.

  • Alicia Keys Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Songs in A Minor With Stunning BBMAs Medley

    On Sunday, the singer gave a beautiful performance during the Billboard Music Awards, which was perfectly introduced by Michelle Obama. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, Keys sang a medley of some of her greatest hits from the album. Crooning songs like "A Woman's Worth" and "Fallin'" at various pianos on stage, Keys showed off her incredible voice as she hit all the right notes.

  • Justices reject case of retired cop put in police chokehold

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a retired federal law enforcement officer who was put in a chokehold and wrestled to the ground at a VA hospital security checkpoint. The justices did not comment in refusing to revive a lawsuit filed by Jose Oliva, 76, against three officers who violently detained him in an altercation that was captured on camera. Oliva was 70 at the time of the incident in El Paso, Texas.

  • Alexis Bledel Sweetly Reacts to the Ultimate Gilmore Girls Debate: Jess, Dean or Logan?

    While on What What Happens Live, Alexis Bledel answered the age-old debate with her very own nickname for the would-be TV couple. Scroll on to see who she chose.

  • Harvey Weinstein Raises Paperwork Issue Again to Delay Extradition

    Harvey Weinstein is still fighting his extradition to Los Angeles to face rape and sexual assault charges, as his attorney filed a second motion on Monday claiming that the paperwork is out of order. A hearing on the motion was scheduled for June 15, meaning that Weinstein will remain at a maximum security prison near […]

  • Cuban dissident artist should be released from custody, human rights group says

    Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, was named a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International after Cuban health officials took him to a hospital weeks ago while he was on a hunger strike.

  • California man sentenced to 5 years in arson at Republican club

    Carlos Espriu used bottles filled with gasoline to set a fire at the East Valley Republican Women Federated office in La Quinta in May 2020.

  • Biden increases funding to prepare for extreme weather ahead of hurricane season

    Biden also announced a new climate data system by NASA to help understand and track the effects of climate change.

  • U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside

    U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-metro-area house price index has risen at a steady clip since the middle of last year and has averaged over 11% growth so far in 2021. That measure of U.S. house prices is forecast to outpace GDP growth and consumer inflation - rising at a blistering pace to average 10.6% this year, almost double the 5.7% predicted in February, according to the May 11-24 poll of 40 property analysts.