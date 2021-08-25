L1 Capital: “We Continue to View Amazon (AMZN) as One of the Best Positioned Businesses Globally”

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, published its ‘L1 Capital International Fund’ second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net return of 11.5% was recorded by the fund in the second quarter of 2021, outperforming the benchmark by 2.1%. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of L1 Capital, the fund mentioned Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and discussed its stance on the firm. Amazon.com, Inc. is a Seattle, Washington-based e-commerce company with a $1.6 trillion market capitalization. AMZN delivered a 1.12% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -4.31%. The stock closed at $3,305.78 per share on August 24, 2021.

Here is what L1 Capital has to say about Amazon.com, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Amazon flipped from being the largest detractor from portfolio performance in the March 2021 quarter, to one of the leading contributors in the June 2021 quarter. We took advantage of negative near-term sentiment in the March 2021 quarter to add to our Amazon investment. We continue to view Amazon as one of the best positioned businesses globally, with its share price still not reflecting fair value."

Based on our calculations, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) ranks 3rd in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. AMZN was in 271 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 243 funds in the previous quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) delivered a 0.90% return in the past 3 months.

