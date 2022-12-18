L3Harris Agrees to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 Billion Deal

Shiyin Chen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. has agreed to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at about $4.7 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

L3Harris will pay $58 per share in the all-cash transaction, which includes debt, the company said in a statement Sunday. The transaction price represents a 5.7% premium to Aerojet’s closing share price Friday.

“With this acquisition, we will use the combined talents of more than 50,000 employees to drive continuous process improvement, enhance business operations and elevate the performance of this crucial national asset,” Christopher E. Kubasik, chief executive officer of L3Harris, said in the statement.

Shares of Aerojet have climbed 17% this year, giving it a market value of $4.4 billion. The deal would be its second effort to sell itself in as many years.

Aerojet agreed in December 2020 to be bought by Lockheed Martin Corp. in a transaction valued at $4.4 billion. That deal was terminated this past February after the Federal Trade Commission moved to block it on antitrust grounds.

Based in El Segundo, California, Aerojet makes a range of rockets, including hypersonic engines and electric power systems, for customers including NASA, Boeing Co., Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Lockheed Martin, according to its website.

A deal would follow L3Harris’s agreement in October to buy Viasat Inc.’s tactical data links division for about $1.96 billion. That acquisition is seen as helping Melbourne, Florida-based L3Harris, with a market value of about $41 billion, compete with larger Pentagon suppliers such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

--With assistance from Michelle F. Davis, Liana Baker and Kiel Porter.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Big Oil Investors Call for More Aggressive Climate Targets

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors with combined assets of €1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion) have asked the world’s biggest oil companies for swifter action to cut greenhouse gas emissions.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation China Covering Up DataThe

  • Defense Contractor L3Harris Plans to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 Billion

    Defense firm L3Harris Technologies on Sunday said it agreed to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings in a $4.7 billion deal that would cement L3Harris’s role as one of six prime defense contractors for the Pentagon. Aerojet is a major maker of engines used in missiles, such as the Javelin deployed in Ukraine. Its products also help power National Aeronautics and Space Administration rockets and U.S. military hypersonic systems designed to deter China’s military expansion.

  • Kiwi Rally Set to Fade as Tests Mount for Aggressive RBNZ Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in New Zealand’s dollar may fade if a surge in migration and growing concerns over a global recession force the nation’s central bank to rethink its aggressive rate-hike plan.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid Deaths Fuel Speculation

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. Holiday...

  • Ministers in Peru resign amid deadly protests

    STORY: Peru’s fledgling government wobbled amid its ongoing political crisis.At least two government ministers resigned from their posts on Friday, citing “disproportionate” state violence from security forces.More than a dozen people have been killed so far in the unrest.Supporters of ousted leader Pedro Castillo, who is under investigation for rebellion, tried to storm an airport runway in the city of Ayacucho.Police and army officers stopped them with tear gas and guns.Multiple injuries were reported, and a young man died.Nearby, protesters set fire to the local prosecutor’s office and looted the building.Pro-Castillo protesters also blocked a border crossing between Peru and Bolivia, near the town of Desaguadero – leaving hundreds of lorries stranded.This man repeated their demands – they want an immediate closure of the Congress, for new President Dina Boluarte to resign, and early elections to be held. But some locals were displeased with the unrest disrupting their lives.Residents stranded across the border, who simply wanted to return home, argued with the protesters.Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, condemned vandalism.She also said security forces have clear instructions to respect protesters’ integrity and human rights.Boluarte’s government earlier this week announced a state of emergency – curtailing people’s freedoms and granting police special powers.And on Thursday, Peru’s Supreme Court ruled Castillo must be held behind bars for an extended 18 months.The left-wing leader had tried to dissolve Congress on December 7 – in what the current president described as an “attempted coup”.

  • Oil Advances on China’s Growth Pledge and US Move to Refill SPR

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the week’s open following a pledge from China to revive consumption as Covid Zero is abandoned and a plan from the Biden administration to begin refilling the nation’s strategic crude reserves.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing Covid De

  • How Are IRA Withdrawals Taxed?

    How IRA withdrawals are taxed depends on the type of account. Tax consequences for traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are different in significant ways.

  • Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets

    A group of investors has tabled resolutions urging four of the world's top oil and gas companies to set broad climate targets for 2030, reviving pressure on the sector after a year that saw governments shift their focus to energy security. Activist group Follow This said it had co-filed the resolutions with six major institutional investors managing $1.3 trillion in assets ahead of the annual general meetings of BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell next year. In the resolutions, the investors call on the companies to set targets to reduce by 2030 greenhouse gas emissions including those from fuel sold to customers, known as Scope 3 emissions, which account for the vast majority of the sector's pollution.

  • Disney’s ‘Avatar 2’ Brings In $134 Million in Domestic Opening

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co.’s Avatar: The Way of Water generated $134 million in US and Canadian theaters in its debut weekend, results that fell short of some estimates for one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesReports of Beijing

  • 15 Most Advanced Countries in Military Technology

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 most advanced countries in military technology. For more countries, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Military Technology. Military technology, or the use of technology for the brutal art of warfare, is one of the oldest domains in human history. From the […]

  • CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world...

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Suggests It's 30% Undervalued

    How far off is Strike Energy Limited ( ASX:STX ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A RM0.05 Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Hong Leong Asia Ltd. (SGX:H22)?

    Hong Leong Asia Ltd. ( SGX:H22 ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...

  • With a 34% stake, Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) insiders have a lot riding on the company

    A look at the shareholders of Dufu Technology Corp. Berhad ( KLSE:DUFU ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And...

  • Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes

    Retired Americans are feeling the pressure of returning to work due to rising prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. But reentering the workforce while earning Social Security benefits could have consequences. We'll take a look at the obstacles retirement-age Americans are … Continue reading → The post Unretiring? Don't Make These 3 Social Security Mistakes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Best investments to make during a recession

    Investing during a recession can be tricky, but knowing what to invest in can help you weather the storm.

  • PCE inflation, FedEx, Nike results lead into the holidays: What to know this week

    The holiday season is underway, but a bevy of earnings and economic reports will deck the halls before Wall Street shutters for Christmas weekend.

  • String Of Resignations May Threaten Plans To Take Trump's Truth Social Public: Report

    The departures add to a company's struggles to finalize the deal.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract