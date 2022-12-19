L3Harris moves to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

Colin Demarest
Marjorie Censer
·2 min read

WASHINGTON — L3Harris, the country’s sixth largest defense contractor, plans to acquire propulsion expert Aerojet Rocketdyne in a deal valued at $4.7 billion, the two companies announced Sunday.

The move comes after Lockheed Martin ended its acquisition effort in February.

L3Harris said it would pay $58 per share in an all-cash deal to acquire the defense contractor, which specializes in propulsion systems and energetics. Aerojet, which generates about $2.3 billion in annual revenue, has facilities in California, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Washington, among other states.

Two years ago, Lockheed announced it would acquire Aerojet, but the deal quickly drew controversy. Raytheon Technologies publicly objected, saying the transaction would force Raytheon to negotiate with Lockheed, a major competitor, for solid rocket motors. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also questioned the deal and called for the FTC to examine it.

In early 2022, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced a lawsuit that sought to block the proposed $4.4 billion merger on antitrust grounds. The FTC said it was concerned the deal would hurt competition in the defense industry by allowing Lockheed to cut off other contractors from vital missile components Aerojet provides, particularly scramjet engines for hypersonic missiles and control systems for missile interceptors.

Weeks later, Lockheed announced it would no longer seek to acquire Aerojet. In a statement, Jim Taiclet, Lockheed’s chief executive said the company “determined that in light of the FTC’s actions, terminating the transaction is in the best interest of our stakeholders.”

L3Harris has dramatically reshaped itself in recent years. In 2019, L3 Technologies and Harris merged into what became the seventh-largest defense firm in the world at the time. The company, with $14.9 billion in 2021 revenue, was the 10th largest defense firm in this year’s rankings. Aerojet’s nearly $1.5 billion in defense revenue ranked 65th on this year’s Defense News Top 100 list.

In its announcement Sunday, L3Harris and Aerojet said the deal “will ensure the defense industrial base and our customers will have a strengthened merchant supplier to effectively address both current and emerging threats — and promote scientific discovery and innovation — through targeted investment in advanced missile technologies, hypersonics and more.”

The deal is slated to close in 2023 and requires regulatory approvals.

Stephen Losey contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • L3Harris to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. has agreed to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. in a deal valued at about $4.7 billion.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentL3Harris will pay $58 per share in the all

  • ALS patients contend with $158K price tag on new drug

    For two years, Becky Mourey pushed the Food and Drug Administration to approve an experimental drug for her Lou Gehrig’s disease. In September, Relyvrio became only the third drug approved in the U.S. for ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, an incurable neurodegenerative disease that is usually fatal within five years.

  • Warren Buffett and Elon Musk Agree: Follow This Investing Advice

    About the only thing Buffett and Musk seem to have in common is that they both rank among the wealthiest people in the world. Here's investing advice that both multibillionaires recommend following. In his 2013 letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Buffett wrote that it's vital "that we recognize the perimeter of our 'circle of competence' and stay well inside of it."

  • These Three Stocks Offer Steady Dividend Income -- and High Yields

    Here are attractive choices for retirees and others who live off the income that their investments generate.

  • Kyiv completely resumes heating supply

    The heating supply, which was damaged after a Russian large-scale missile attack on 16 December, has been completely resumed in Kyiv now. Source: Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram Quote: "The city is resuming the operation of all services after the latest attacks.

  • Number of victims increasing. Russia has killed 450 Ukrainian children

    More than 1,313 Ukrainian children have been affected by the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as of the morning of 17 December. As a result of the war, 450 children have been killed, and more than 863 have been injured to various degrees of severity, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

  • Exclusive-L3Harris nears $4.7 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

    L3Harris Technologies Inc is nearing a $4.7 billion deal to acquire U.S. rocket maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, 10 months after the latter's $4.4 billion sale to Lockheed Martin Corp fell through, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. Lockheed Martin walked away from its deal with Aerojet in February after antitrust regulators sued to block it, arguing that allowing the El Segundo, California-based company to be taken over by its biggest customer would have severely disadvantaged Lockheed Martin's rivals. L3Harris is a defense contractor that is mostly a competitor rather than a customer of Aerojet.

  • 20 People Hospitalized, 11 With Serious Injuries, After Hawaiian Flight Hits Turbulence

    Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesMore than a dozen people were injured, including three crew members, after an inbound flight to Hawaii encountered “severe turbulence” on Sunday, authorities said. The rough air currents hit Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 from Phoenix, Arizona about half an hour outside Honolulu, with the plane landing safely around 10:50 a.m., having declared an emergency and been given priority descent.“Sometimes, these air pockets occur with no warning. It’s rare

  • Oil climbs on optimism over China's demand recovery

    Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.89 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.8%. China, the world's top crude oil importer and No. 2 oil consumer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of COVID-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions.

  • Kimly Limited's (Catalist:1D0) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

    Kimly Limited's ( Catalist:1D0 ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.6x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of CosmoSteel Holdings Limited (SGX:B9S)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of CosmoSteel Holdings Limited ( SGX:B9S ) by taking the...

  • OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited's (Catalist:5WA) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

    When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 10x, you may consider...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG)

    How far off is MLG Oz Limited ( ASX:MLG ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • 4 injured after truck drives into Orlando bar, police say

    Four people are injured after a truck drove into a bar Sunday, Orlando Police said.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas

    BofA sees opportunities in 3 specific areas of the stock market, even though it's forecasting a recession in the first quarter of 2023.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • 11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks

    It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain of more than 20%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 has only compounded at a rate of 10.5% including dividends. Berkshire's stock has also soundly beaten the market this year.