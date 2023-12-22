La Academia Dolores Huerta School teacher and mother of 2 remembered for helping others

Whether you knew her well or by circumstance, Virginia “Vicky” Gallegos was a person who went above and beyond for her community and her students. Her family and friends, still mourning her loss, said that’s how to best remember the 35-year-old who passed away from a three-year battle with breast cancer in November.

“Vicky was a very lovable, strong-minded person, always willing to go the extra mile and always lending a helping hand regardless of the situation she was in. She touched the lives of many people who got the privilege of meeting her, especially her students as she was very passionate and devoted about teaching,” said Karen Flores, Vicky’s cousin. “Her two boys Favian and Giovanni were everything to her, all she wanted was to provide for them and watch them succeed in life, just as she did. Vicky will be deeply missed by so many.”

Virginia Gallegos, La Academia Dolores Huerta Charter School teacher, passed away on Nov.26, 2023.

Gallegos was just 2-years-old when she came to the United States from Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico. Eventually, she became a U.S citizen. Following a passion for education, she became a teacher and later earned a master's degree with a focus in mathematics.

In 2020, she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer, which spread throughout portions of her lymph nodes. She had been fundraising to seek treatments, according to a GoFundMe page. In an update written by Gallegos on the page in December 2020, she said a portion of the tumor was removed but that “there is still a long journey ahead.” She died on Nov. 26.

Gallegos spent her remaining days in Las Cruces, according to her family, where she was a pivotal influence in her work and community life. Working at La Academia Dolores Huerta Charter School, she taught math and English Language Arts. She also sponsored the student government club and was an organizer of many school events.

“She always pushed her students to be creative and think outside the box in an effort to help them reach their maximum potential. Her dedication to the students and the school was unending,” said the school’s principal Sylvy Galvan de Lucero. “Ms. Gallegos will forever be an irreplaceable member of our school family. Our deepest condolences go out to her family.”

Andy Duran, a close friend and co-worker of Gallegos, said she wasn’t just a teacher and mother, she was a mentor to many kids who felt they didn’t have a parental figure in their lives. He said he was personally able to see the impact with his niece who confided in Gallegos for support. Duran said Gallegos was overall just a kind person for her community.

“She would show up to students' sports games, birthday parties and anything else they might be involved in just to show them that they mattered,” Duran said. “I think her biggest and best attribute was if you were her student and you had a problem you could count on her to be there for you.”

When reflecting on his friendship with Gallegos as a colleague, he had this say:

“Gallegos was the kind of staff member who was like the glue of our team. She got along with everyone and everyone got along with her. She never hesitated to speak her mind or stand up for what was right,” Duran said. “She really was an awesome person.”

The family did not disclose any details regarding official services or any other arrangements, however, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.

Ernesto Cisneros is a reporting fellow with the UNM/NM Local News Fund program. He covers education for the Sun-News and can be reached at ECisneros@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter at @_ernestcisneros.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Virginia Gallegos, La Academia teacher, remembered in Las Cruces