LA attempted robbery spills into clothing store as security footage shows suspect brandish gun

Louis Casiano
·1 min read

Los Angeles police arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection with an attempted robbery in which shots were fired in a clothing store in broad daylight.

Jamario Kevin Ray, 22, was taken into custody by the LAPD's Follow Home Task Force at his Los Angeles home on Monday in connection with the April 10 incident. Ray was on parole for an assault with a deadly weapon conviction and had an open warrant for a parole violation, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

He is charged with attempted murder.

Ray and his unidentified alleged accomplice ran after a victim standing outside a clothing store on Melrose Avenue, a busy corridor that has been the site of multiple armed robberies in recent months. The victim told authorities he was standing outside the store and was wearing an expensive watch.

He said he saw two men coming from a nearby alley and felt like they were looking at him.

"The victim ran inside the business towards the backroom of the store," the LAPD said in a news release. "The suspects followed the victim and fired six rounds in the victim’s direction."

The victim was not struck by gunfire. Surveillance footage shows the pair in the alley and then chasing the victim into the store. At one point, a suspect is seen running after him while pointing what appears to be a handgun.

The pair fled the store and got into a vehicle being driven by a third person, according to the footage.

Follow home robberies have occurred with increased regularity in Los Angeles as thieves target the wealthy and others by following them from separate locations to their homes or isolated areas.

