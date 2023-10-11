La Barbecue cook sues restaurant for injuries
A cook for La Barbecue, who lost four fingers on the job, is suing the restaurant and its owners for injuries and fraud.
A cook for La Barbecue, who lost four fingers on the job, is suing the restaurant and its owners for injuries and fraud.
Watt is apparently fine playing through the pain.
Don't miss this deal.
UFC 294 will have a different lightweight title bout than planned.
You need this in your kitchen.
New York is focused on the success and growth it has experienced after losses to steal one before heading home.
This deal is too good to pass up.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field."
Adyen lost $13 billion in market cap last month when investors scrambled to sell shares after the payments company missed quarterly revenue targets. Shares in SumUp, a privately-held European payment technology business that focuses on point-of-sale transactions, are currently being sold in inside sales (to other existing investors in the company) at a valuation that might be as low as $4.1 billion -- a drop of nearly 52% on SumUp's previous valuation of $8.5 billion, achieved when it raised $624 million in June 2022. Several of SumUp's investors are selling off shares, but the news was made public by just one: Groupon, which is traded in the U.S. on Nasdaq, disclosed the transaction in an SEC filing.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
The two-time defending national champions routed the Wildcats 51-13.
French startup Orus has raised an $11.6 million Series A funding round (€11 million). The startup offers insurance products specifically designed for small and medium companies. Orus originally started with an insurance product for restaurant owners.
In 2023, layoffs have yet again cost tens of thousands of tech workers their jobs; this time, the workforce reductions have been driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reasoning behind these workforce reductions follows a common script, citing the macroeconomic environment and a need to find discipline on a tumultuous path to profitability.
Andrel Anthony has 27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown in his first season at Oklahoma.
"Special Forces" lives up to its "World's Toughest Test" billing as three recruits self-exit and three others have emotional confessionals.
Step out of your comfort zone in the kitchen and learn to make Chef Javier Zuniga's show-stopping twice baked sunchokes! The post This recipe for twice-baked sunchokes is unlike anything you’ve cooked before appeared first on In The Know.
Dan Titus examines the loaded small forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
Fizz, the buzzy anonymous social app that's now being used across more than 80 college campuses, has filed suit against rival Sidechat, alleging unfair competition and a range of abuses, including attempts at disrupting Fizz's launches, spreading rumors about Fizz having hackers, trademark infringements, sending false spam reports to Instagram and using false pretenses to acquire information on Fizz's launch strategies, among other things, including paying students to delete Fizz's app. The case was filed in the Southern District of Court against Sidechat owner, Flower Ave. on October 6, 2023. Sidechat has been relatively press-shy to date; however, TechCrunch previously confirmed involvement from ex-Snap engineer Sebastian Gil and ex-Snap product designer Chamal Samaranayake -- both of whom are listed in an SEC filing for Flower Ave.
Kiyan excelled in the open court and has a second burst in transition that’s hard to guard. He has an improved read off the pick-and-roll and if the defense slips and goes under, he’ll get his shot off.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Score it for almost 40% off!
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.