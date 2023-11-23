LA to broadway: ‘Frozen’ at Hahnville High

HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — They are the best.

The best in the state of Louisiana.

It’s Frozen, the Broadway Musical at Hahnville High School.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is saving you a seat.

Frozen, the movie celebrates a decade in show business on Monday.

A big sing-a-long in Times Square includes the kids from Louisiana’s Hahnville High.

No doubt, they get a standing ovation.

They really know how to Let it Go.

