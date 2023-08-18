La Cantina Amigon debuts in former Hottle's space

Aug. 18—WILKES-BARRE — La Cantina Amigon, an authentic Mexican bar and grill from the owners of Amigon's Bakery and Amigon's Diner, is now open in the former location of Hottle's Restaurant at 243 South Main St.

The new location, which opened at the beginning of the month, boasts a full bar and plenty of Mexican comfort foods.

The menu highlights authentic Mexican dishes such as tacos, quesadillas, tostadas, fajitas, gorditas, burritos, and more, but it also features American comfort foods like wings and cheeseburgers.

"In terms of the menu, I wanted to keep it 100% Mexican, but it was actually my husband's idea to add wings and burgers," said Olivia Amigon, who co-owns all three businesses with her husband, Moises Amigon.

"I feel like that was a great choice because we're kind of merging the cultures now. Like, yeah, we love tacos, but who doesn't like wings?" she added.

In addition to the blended menu, Amigon says the menu is itemized to offer additional customization of dishes.

"We did everything individual so that people are ordering one of this, two of this, one of this — that way people can try more and not get stuffed with one item," Amigon said.

Keeping true to all three businesses' deeply rooted love for family, La Cantina Amigon's staff is made up entirely of family and close friends — even Amigon's own mother is in charge of flavoring the dishes behind the scenes.

"It's her flavoring and her recipes," said Delia Ramos, Amigon's sister and La Cantina Amigon's manger.

"She's making sure that everything is done accordingly to keep that authentic Mexican flavor," she added.

And although the bar and grill is excited to bring new memories to folks in the area, it also hopes to honor its predecessor.

It's been exactly 100 years since Hottle's, the American restaurant that operated in the space from 1923 until 2010, first opened its doors, and La Cantina Amigon hopes its customers can celebrate the old while embracing the new.

Touches from Hottle's can be seen throughout La Cantina Amigon, including original seats, front nooks, and even framed newspaper clippings from when the restaurant first opened.

And Ramos says this dedication to the space's history goes beyond just decor.

According to her, plenty of customers that have come into the bar and grill have shared memories from their time at Hottle's.

"We're not trying to take over, we're just trying to give you something new," Ramos said. "People come back with memories, and now they're making new memories."

Although the interior of La Cantina Amigon differs greatly from Hottle's, Ramos hopes it can help customers see Mexican culture from a new perspective.

"In terms of the decorations, I wanted to do a more modern vibe and I didn't want to copy what every other Mexican place does," she said, motioning to a mural painted on the wall depicting workers in an agave field next to a Mexican street.

"We're not just sugar skulls, Day of the Dead, and Cinco de Mayo — we're more than that," Ramos said.

"The agave field is not the traditional sugar skull or twenty million colors," she added. "It's really telling a little history. You know, you're not just here to drink tequila — it's also about learning where it came from and just reminding people of the history of Mexico."

At the end of the day, La Cantina Amigon has one goal in mind: creating a welcoming environment for customers to experience authentic Mexican culture.

"You have to make them feel comfortable — you have to make them feel at home because why would they choose us over everyone else?" Ramos said.

La Cantina Amigon is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.