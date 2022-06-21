La Casa de los Famosos 2: Eliminación sorpresiva

Bravo

Porsha Williams is making the most of summer. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum sizzled in a teeny black bikini while recently soaking up some sun by the pool, as captured in a sultry new photo on Instagram. On June 18, Porsha took to Instagram to show off her stylish swimwear. In the series of sexy snapshots, the Pursuit of Porsha author can be seen striking several cheeky poses in the barely-there two-piece. Porsha looked radiant while lounging poolside in the black string bikini, which feat