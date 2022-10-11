‘They All Should Resign’: Biden Calls Out LA Councilmembers for Racist Remarks

11
Ella Ceron
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called on three Los Angeles City Councilmembers to resign, joining the growing chorus of condemnation over racist remarks recorded in a 2021 meeting.

Nury Martinez resigned as president of the council on Monday over the comments she made in the leaked audio. On Tuesday, she said she’ll also take a leave absence from her position as a councilmember.

“The language that was used and tolerated during that conversation was unacceptable, and it was appalling,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “They should all step down."

The Los Angeles Times on Oct. 9 revealed an audio recording of a 2021 meeting with three other officials in which Martinez disparaged councilmember Mike Bonin and his son, who is Black. Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo were involved in the taped conversation, as was LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, who resigned from his post on Monday night.

In the audio, Martinez used a racist slur to describe Bonin’s son. She also criticized the councilmember himself and county District Attorney George Gascón.

De León previously said his comments were “wholly inappropriate.”

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making,” Martinez said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. She said she’ll focus on having “an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents and community leaders.”

Representatives for Martinez didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

Jean-Pierre’s remarks join calls from major California lawmakers, including two candidates for mayor—Congresswoman Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso. The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials also called for Martinez’s resignation, and protesters have gathered in and around City Hall chanting “Fuera,” which translates to “outside.”

(Updates throughout to reflect Biden’s comments.)

