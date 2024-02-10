LA City Council demands cleanup of graffiti-covered high-rises
Los Angeles is demanding that the owner of a heavily tagged high-rise project clean up the property - or the city will do it and send them the bill.
Epic Games and Disney revealed Wednesday that they are designing a “games and entertainment universe” together full of Disney-flavored games to play and things to buy. The multiyear project will deploy Epic’s under-the-hood technology and Fortnite's social gaming ecosystem to bring characters from Disney’s vast intellectual property vault to life. Disney will take a $1.5 billion stake in Epic in the process.
The Falcons went with Raheem Morris in their head-coaching search.
On a typically sunny day in Los Angeles last June, Henrik Fisker choked up as he handed over his company's first all-electric SUVs in the United States. Fisker, donning a graphic tee depicting the electric Ocean SUV, hugged and posed for photos with the company's first customers -- at one point even signing one of the vehicles. What happened next was a harbinger for Fisker and what his eponymous company continues to grapple with: Shortly after Fisker board member Wendy Greuel took delivery, her Ocean SUV lost power on a public road, according to two employees familiar with the matter.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Our roundup of the best credit cards to build credit will help you determine which one offers you the best return while boosting your credit score.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish is juggling a lot of footballs this Super Bowl Sunday.
Twitter/X alternative Bluesky is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends in social media with the launch of custom feeds prepped for Super Bowl fans. One feed focuses on conversations around the big game itself while the other also includes news about Taylor Swift, who's expected to attend to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The attention paid to Swift's attendance at Kelce's games throughout the season has divided sports fans, leading the NFL to defend its coverage of the pop star -- particularly after Kelce commented that the NFL was "overdoing it."
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
O'Brien was hired as Ohio State's offensive coordinator in January.
Broadcasting company Sinclair recently sold off its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service STIRR to Thinking Media, a startup that provides cloud-based streaming solutions for FAST and over-the-top (OTT) services. When Sinclair launched STIRR in 2019, the service had over 100 free, ad-supported live TV channels and more than 5,000 hours of TV shows and movies. STIRR is getting triple the amount of on-demand content in the next few months, Thinking Media founders Todd Carter (CEO) and Scott Schlichter (president) told TechCrunch.
2023 was the year social networks realized that they were sitting on massive troves of data. After talking to several third-party developers who built apps and services on top of these larger social networks, we learned that there are mixed feelings among the developers about building experiences around social networks. While they are excited about the rise of decentralized networks, some of them haven't seen enough incentives to build out new apps.
The big game is almost here! Dalton Del Don offers up his top single-game plays for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
Football paradise awaits those who venture a few freeway exits north of Allegiant Stadium.
Teams like the Lakers and Knicks will have more flexibility and draft capital to make major moves this offseason.
If you’re wondering what happens if you can't pay your taxes – don’t panic. There are ways to cope with a big tax bill.
From Taylor Swift concerts to Super Bowl parties, the Swelce romance has been great for family bonding.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
Keep your floors sparkling — and your back happy — with one of the most satisfying scrubbers out there.
They work for earbuds, computer cables and other tech, but fans say the possibilities are endless.
Getaround, a company that helps vehicle owners rent out their cars, trucks and SUVs to other peers, is cutting 30% of its North American workforce as part of a restructuring. The company said in a statement it will restructure its workforce and operations to reduce costs in hopes of extending its cash runway and accelerating "its path to profitability." Getaround wouldn't disclose the number of workers it currently employs in North America or in Europe, where it also operates.