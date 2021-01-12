LA County adds vaccination sites amid ongoing surge

The coronavirus death toll in California reached 30,000 on Monday, another staggering milestone as the state endures the worst surge of the nearly yearlong pandemic. Mass vaccination sites are being set up in Los Angeles and other locations. (Jan. 11)

GAVIN NEWSOM: Southern California's San Joaquin Valley continue to be the hot spots for the state, particularly Southern California, in the San Bernardino Riverside, and notably, LA areas. Bay Area expressing obviously deeper concern around ICU capacity. Again, with the flex plans, well-established, you could see those numbers beginning to decline in the Bay Area. And that likely will lead-- though there's no formal dedication of the data that's happening, happened over the weekend, Friday being the last day in the Bay Area, of the greater Bay Area region on the stay-at-home, that those numbers are being crunched.

And we should expect Dr. Ghaly in his update tomorrow to update that determination. But based upon ICU capacity currently, unless those projections are radically different, that we can expect that stay-at-home to continue.

BARBARA FERRER: We are standing up five additional sites next Tuesday, that will be all across the county. So there will be Dodger Stadium. There'll be five additional county-run sites. Dodger Stadium will be a city-run site. And we are so appreciative of the city's obvious dedication to helping us make sure we're getting everyone vaccinated.

But there'll be five additional sites. Again, capacity at each site will vary. But we anticipate at minimum that every site is open for us on the county side seven days a week and has the capacity to vaccinate at least 4,000 to 5,000 people a day.