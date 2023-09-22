LA County deputies test app allowing them to video chat with drivers during traffic stop
The new app is designed to help diffuse tension during traffic stops. Jasmine Viel reports.
TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.
Zelensky's second visit to Washington since the Russian invasion began was more fraught than the first.
It's a universal truth that cheese is the best way to fool people into thinking you actually have your life together.
"It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life."
Apple’s watchOS 10 brings a new feature in the Mindfulness app that gives you the option of logging your feelings and moods directly on your watch face. Here’s a guide on how to navigate that new feature.
GGV, the 23-year-old U.S. venture capital firm with a storied track record in China, is splitting into two branches as escalating geopolitical tensions continue to push for decoupling between the world's two superpowers. In an announcement released Thursday morning, GGV, known for its bets on ByteDance, Xiaomi and Alibaba, said it will become two independent units in the U.S. and Asia. It's a strategy mirroring one recently pursued by Sequoia, which announced in June that it would separate its China and India arms from the U.S. mothership.
Onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, Meredith Whittaker, the president of the Signal Foundation, which maintains the nonprofit Signal messaging app, reaffirmed that Signal would leave the U.K. if the country's recently passed Online Safety Bill forced Signal to build "backdoors" into its end-to-end encryption. "We would leave the U.K. or any jurisdiction if it came down to the choice between backdooring our encryption and betraying the people who count on us for privacy, or leaving," Whittaker said. The Online Safety Bill, which was passed into law in September, includes a clause -- clause 122 -- that, depending on how it's interpreted, could allow the U.K.'s communications regulator, Ofcom, to break the encryption of apps and services under the guise of making sure illegal material such as child sexual exploitation and abuse content is removed.
YouTube this morning introduced a new app for creators, YouTube Create, that will offer a suite of easy-to-use, free tools that will allow them to make both Shorts and longer videos. The tool aims to address some of the challenges creators face, including the editing process and the ability to leverage creative tools, including things like stickers, GIFs and effects. The company said it consulted with 3,000 creators on the development of the new app and designed it according to their feedback.
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.
Your labia may look different over time. Here's why that's usually not a cause for concern.
Stanley Wilson died a decade ago, battling a six-alarm fire at a Dallas, Texas, condominium complex. Two additional firefighters were taken to a hospital and two residents were treated on site for smoke inhalation, but all survived. “Firefighters were struggling with this issue where they were required to search for human life inside structural fires, because of federal mandates,” says Thakur.
Wednesday was the first time anyone found out Bryce Young's ankle was injured.
As hospitals overflowed, staff was forced to take on impossible long shifts, risking their own health in the process. In many ways, it was the perfect environment to introduce a robot like Diligent’s Moxi, a system designed to offer a couple of helping hands to overworked healthcare providers. “When the pandemic hit in 2020 and then flared back up in 2021, the nature of the pandemic allowed Moxi to fit right in and help its co-workers,” co-founder and CEO Andrea Thomaz tells TechCrunch.
Snapchat announced today its subscription service for power users, Snapchat+, has now topped 5 million subscribers -- a figure that's up from 4 million in late June and 3 million in mid-April. Now over a year old, the $3.99 per month subscription offering provides access to a sizable handful of exclusive features, including custom app themes, unique app icons, the ability to pin your No. 1 BFF, tools to enhance your Stories or see who rewatched them, and more. The demand for the product has been growing over time as Snapchat+ added more features, including early access to Snap's latest AI products like its My AI chatbot and Dreams, a generative AI selfie feature called Dreams. Independent research indicated that X has sold roughly 1 million subscriptions to date, according to researcher Travis Brown, who's been tracking the success of the product formerly known as Twitter Blue over on GitHub.
For years, Forethought and other vendors have been selling chatbots to help answer common customer service questions without a human agent. With the growing popularity of generative AI, the company sees even more potential to expand that capability. Today, Forethought introduced the next logical step in that journey called Autoflows.
Dan Titus examines the power forward position, breaking things down into tiers to help you prep ahead of drafts.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan.
Evans' lawyer also represented women in cases against Larry Nassar.
A simple hack involving a kitchen towel can make picking grapes off the stems even easier — and for people with motor disabilities, it's a massive help.
As changes at Elon Musk's X continue to push former Twitter users to seek alternatives, the open source, decentralized social network Mastodon -- a popular Twitter/X rival -- is releasing an update designed to make it easier for users to get started, use its network even when logged out, and more easily search for content across its platform. The release, aka Mastodon 4.2, is available today to all Mastodon server operators to install. Mastodon, unlike Twitter/X, is a network of interconnected servers, each with their own admins and rules.