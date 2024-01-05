LA County family wants to leave San Pedro neighborhood after being targeted in hate-crime incident

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A San Pedro family is shaken after they were targets of what authorities are investigating as a hate crime over the holiday season.

The Scott family shared photos of their Ford Mustang being spray-painted with a racial slur as well as a Swastika painted on the bumper.

The car's tires were also slashed.

The family said the attack happened sometime between Christmas Day and the New Year.

"These harmful acts of vandalism and hatred in San Pedro are unacceptable in our city," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on social media.

She continued to write, "Hate crimes are on the rise and African Americans continue to be the most common victims in Los Angeles County, like in this case. We will continue our work with the Civil and Human Rights and Equity Department as well as with the Los Angeles Police Department to work to hold individuals responsible for these actions accountable."

Now, the Scott family wants to leave their San Pedro neighborhood. A GoFundMe page has since been launched for the family.

No arrests have been announced in the disturbing incident.