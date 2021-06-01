LA County fire station shooting: At least one dead as police surround burning home in hunt for active shooter

A fire at the house of the suspect in a fatal shooting at a fire station in California (Fox 11 News / screengrab)

At least one person was left dead after a shooting took place at a Los Angeles County fire station.

One firefighter from the Los Angeles County Fire Department at Station 81 in Agua Dulce, was shot and killed and another injured, according to the Associated Press.

Fire fighters were then called to a house fire in nearby Acton, California, which is believed to be the home of the suspect, where there are reports of a body at the property.

A law enforcement source said that the suspected gunman was a fire engineer with the LACFD, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce,” the fire department tweeted.

“The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident.”

One of the shooting victims was reportedly taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, California.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department in Palmdale, California, has warned people to stay away from the scene of the house fire in Acton, tweeting that there is a “high volume of law enforcement presence in the area.”

Crews at the scene of the house fire have reported a person down in the yard of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to FOX11.

The owner of the property is a veteran fire fighter, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Water-dropping helicopters were called in to extinguish flames at the home as law enforcement held back firefighters from the home until it was confirmed to be a safe scene.