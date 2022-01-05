LA County Supervisor Tests Positive For COVID
LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, joining the more than 20,000 Angelenos who contracted the coronavirus in the last day.
Barger announced her illness on Twitter noting that her symptoms are mild so far.
"Today I tested positive for #COVID19. Feels like a cold, but each person's experience is different," she tweeted. "Time to walk the talk — I'm isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance. #StayHome #GetVaccinated #FlattenTheCurve."
Barger told FOX 11 she started to experience some symptoms during New Year's Eve.
It wasn't easy finding testing availability in a city experiencing an unprecedented surge in cases, she said. She said like many Los Angeles County residents she struggled to find testing in the area but said out of ``pure luck" was able to get tested Sunday.
City News Service contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch