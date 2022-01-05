LA County Supervisor Tests Positive For COVID

LOS ANGELES, CA — Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, joining the more than 20,000 Angelenos who contracted the coronavirus in the last day.

Barger announced her illness on Twitter noting that her symptoms are mild so far.

"Today I tested positive for #COVID19. Feels like a cold, but each person's experience is different," she tweeted. "Time to walk the talk — I'm isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance. #StayHome #GetVaccinated #FlattenTheCurve."

Today I tested positive for #COVID19. Feels like a cold, but each person’s experience is different. Time to walk the talk - I’m isolating, getting rest and keeping my loved ones at a distance. #StayHome #GetVaccinated #FlattenTheCurve pic.twitter.com/pCmSbnAzCA

— Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) January 5, 2022

Barger told FOX 11 she started to experience some symptoms during New Year's Eve.

It wasn't easy finding testing availability in a city experiencing an unprecedented surge in cases, she said. She said like many Los Angeles County residents she struggled to find testing in the area but said out of ``pure luck" was able to get tested Sunday.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on the Los Angeles Patch