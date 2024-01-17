LA County tops list of US counties with most Mexican restaurants

TechCrunch

Chinese autonomous trucking startup TuSimple will delist itself from the Nasdaq stock exchange as it moves forward with its plan to fully exit the U.S. market. TuSimple says it is choosing to take itself off the stock exchange for a few reasons. A special committee made up of independent directors said the company's "valuation and liquidity have declined" while the volatility of its stock price "has increased significantly," and that the "benefits of remaining a publicly traded company no longer justify the costs."