An LA couple found 1 million copper pennies in the crawlspace of an old family home. Now comes the hard part: Figuring out what to do with them.

How many pennies is too many pennies? Reuters/Christian Charisius

An LA couple found one million copper pennies in the crawlspace of an old home.

But now comes the hard part: What on earth are you supposed to do with one million pennies?

Several banks have turned them down, and Coinstar charges an 8% fee they don't want to incur.

Finding one million pennies sure sounds like a good thing.

But for one LA couple, it's brought on a fair share of headaches — namely, in trying to figure out what, exactly, you're supposed to do with one million pennies in 2023.

As first reported by LA station KTLA, John Reyes and his wife were cleaning out his father-in-law's home in Pico-Union, Los Angeles, last year when they chanced upon crates, boxes, and old bank bags full of pennies in a tight corner of a basement crawl space. Based on the weight of the discoveries, they estimated they'd found at least one million coins, or around $10,000 in cold hard copper.

"Some of the banks don't even exist anymore," Reyes told KTLA.

Getting the coins out of the basement was difficult unto itself: They were so heavy, and there were so many of them, that it took hours to get them out of the basement, Reyes told KTLA. But then came the next problem: Finding someone to take the pennies, which are all copper, not zinc. Several banks — including a Wells Fargo branch — turned them down, and Reyes and his wife didn't want to pay the 8% Coinstar fee.

Reyes told KTLA that one bank manager said they didn't even have space for all the coins in their vault. "Don't bring them here," Reyes recounted being told.

For now, they've listed the coin collection on OfferUp for $25,000, which is more than twice their value, per KTLA. They're still waiting for someone to express interest in buying the entire collection.

At $25,000, the collection is more expensive than any other copper US coin collection currently available on eBay. The most expensive listing within those parameters on eBay right now is a $20,000 collection of assorted coins.

Individual pennies have fetched well over $100,000 at auction. In 2018, a rare 1972 penny headed to auction at $1.1 million — more than 100 million times its trading value, per Barron's. In 2022, a California auction house sold 10 pennies for $1.1 million. Each of those coins was more than 100 years old, per Great Collections, the auction house that handled the sale.

Reyes and his wife aren't the first to stumble across major coin discoveries. In 2014, another California couple found $10 million of gold coins buried in their yard. And in 2019, a couple in North Yorkshire, England, found $800,000 worth of coins under their kitchen floor.

Reyes did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment outside regular business hours. The American Numismatic Society did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

